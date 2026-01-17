How Venezuela and Venezuelans have been a thread throughout Nayib Bukele's political career

The military incursion by the United State on January 3, to arrest Venezuela's dictator-president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, sent ripples throughout Latin America. From El Salvador, president Nayib Bukele backed the capture by US troops.

Venezuela and Venezuelans have been a thread running throughout Bukele's political career. His start in politics was partly fueled with oil dollars from the Chavista regime in Venezuela. Today, as he celebrates Maduro's capture, Bukele runs El Salvador surrounded by political advisers tied to Venezuelan opposition figures and opens his prisons to Venezuelans deported by Donald Trump.

When Nayib Bukele commenced his political career, he was a young, promising politician in the FMLN. The left-wing FMLN, the former armed guerilla movement turned political party, was a loyal part of the Latin American left led by Cuba and Venezuela.

Sending subsidized petroleum and money earned from its oil reserves was one way that the Chavez regime in Venezuela sought to support friendly regimes and political parties. In El Salvador, the recipients of that largesse were tied to the FMLN, and dollars were funneled through a company called ALBA Petroleum with affiliated businesses and shell companies.

Journalistic investigations have revealed a direct financial link between the young Bukele and his circle of advisers and ALBA money:

Among those who received millions of dollars in loans from Alba Petróleos subsidiaries is current President Bukele in 2013, when he was mayor of the town of Nuevo Cuscatlán. Bukele and companies controlled by Bukele and his family received almost $3 million in multiple loans to publicity companies owned by Bukele, from the Alba Petróleos subsidiary Inverval. Bukele has publicly acknowledged he received $1.9 million in loans from Inverval to buy shares in a company called Starlight, the owner of the Canal TVX TV station.

Douglas Farrah, How To Make a Billion Dollars Disappear, 2020 at 14.

ALBA money also funded real estate development in Nuevo Cuscatlan while Bukele was a young mayor there. The firm Inverval made large real estate investments in Nuevo Cuscatlán in the luxurious residential area of Garden Hill bolstering the finances of that municipality. ALBA funds also supported public initiatives of Bukele in the town. Bukele used his apparent success as mayor as a springboard for his winning campaign to be mayor of San Salvador.

In a press conference, Bukele would state "Being sincere, what business wasn't taking money from ALBA during that time?"

For more on the influence of Venezuelan oil money in El Salvador and on Bukele's early career see:

Even though Bukele was an FMLN party member and the beneficiary of Venezuelan oil money,

early in his political trajectory, he began to distance himself from the doctrinaire left. He adopted cyan-blue as the theme color for his "New Ideas" campaign, eschewing the red of the FMLN and Latin American socialism. He portrayed himself as a new breed of politician, not tied to the old guard politics of his predecessors.

As he rose from small town mayor to mayor of San Salvador and then president, Bukele brought with him other members of his circle who had ties to the ALBA money.





Another prominent Venezuelan was the political consultant Lester Toledo. Toledo was asked to work on Bukele’s presidential campaign in October 2018 by Nayib Bukele’s brother Karim after Sara Hanna recommended him. Together with other Venezuelans , he was a campaign manager for Bukele’s victory in the 2019 presidential election. Later Toledo involved himself in pandemic food distribution in El Salvador and Bukele's 2024 election campaign for an unconstitutional second term.



