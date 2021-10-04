Nayib Bukele's shadow cabinet of Venezuelan advisers

A person who only casually follows news and politics in El Salvador could wonder why some marchers in recent protests carried signs denouncing Venezuelans' role in Bukele government policies. Alongside banners decrying the authoritarian rule of Bukele or rejecting the new Bitcoin law in the country, you might also see a denunciation of “Venezuelan interference.”

In fact, a series of reports in El Faro and other media outlets have identified a group of more than two dozen Venezuelan consultants to the Salvadoran government, several of whom act as a kind of shadow cabinet in the administration of president Nayib Bukele. According to El Faro, the pyramid of power in El Salvador has Nayib Bukele at the top with his three brothers as his closest advisors, followed by the group of Venezuelans, who then direct the various actual cabinet ministers.

The current leader of the Venezuelan shadow cabinet has been identified as Sara Hanna Georges. She was trained as a dentist in Venezuela, and as a young adult she became involved in opposition politics in Venezuela, protesting the government of Hugo Chavez. She became an assistant to opposition political leader Leopoldo Lopez who was jailed by the Chavez regime.

Sara Hanna appears in this photo in the red dress in the front row of dignitaries as Nayib Bukele gave his address on September 15 on the Bicentennial of Central American independence.

The Salvadoran public first became aware of Hanna’s name in June 2020 as COVID-19 cases were in the midst of their first deadly surge in El Salvador. Employees within the Ministry of Health lodged a complaint at orders they were receiving from Hanna and another Venezuelan, Miguel Arvelo. The memo referred to the Venezuelans as “delegates of the president’s office” and in charge of the pandemic crisis roundtable. According to the complaint memo, Hanna and Arvelo were giving orders concerning which COVID-19 tests should be processed by the national laboratory and in what order. There were allegedly instructions only to process specific tests and not those coming from hospitals and local health units. This was important, because normally tests from patients entering hospitals and health clinics act as a sentinel warning system of outbreaks of infectious diseases. (Hanna’s scholastic training was as a dentist, and Arvelo is a veterinarian).

After disclosure of the concerns over the Venezuelans’ role, various officials in the Bukele government acknowledged the existence of foreign advisors in the Ministry of Health but denied they had any decision-making authority. However, when public information requests sought their contracts, the Bukele administration asserted that contracts with Arvelo were “under seal” and it had no file for a contract with Hanna.

The reporting in El Faro now identifies Hanna as chief among the Venezuelan advisors making up a shadow cabinet:

"I summarize it like this: almost that for every minister they have a Venezuelan behind giving orders," explained a friend of the Venezuelan advisers…. [A]n ambassador approached a journalist from El Faro during an event. "Yes it's correct. There are a lot of Venezuelans who participate in official government meetings, and the leader is Sarah Hanna”. The other Venezuelan advisers have specific areas in the expanded cabinet, and are accountable to Hanna, as unofficial government ministers.

More recently, Hanna has been also tagged as the leader of the political and public relations aspects of the rollout of the Bitcoin Law and the Chivo wallet app.

A September 26 profile of Hanna on the Venezuelan investigative journalism website Armando.info titled Sara Hanna comes out of the shadows answers the question:



How does Sara Habdel Kaim Hanna Georges, born in 1988, a descendant of a family with Lebanese-Brazilian roots established in Valencia reach that level of power? The attributes that are identified in her by different sources consulted for this profile are repeated and consistent: cunning, planning and a bold ambition, as well as a set of contacts that allowed her to meet first-hand the new and young Central American president [Bukele].

When protesters marched denouncing Venezuelan interference in El Salvador with a sign saying the people did not vote for Hanna, she tweeted ironically that they should be sure to spell "Venezolana" correctly on their placards.
















