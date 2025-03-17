Nayib Bukele imprisons alleged "alien enemies" of the United States and one of his own enemies
Multiple agreements were struck to fight the waves of illegal mass migration currently destabilizing the entire region. President Bukele agreed to take back all Salvadoran MS-13 gang members who are in the United States unlawfully. He also promised to accept and incarcerate violent illegal immigrants, including members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, but also criminal illegal migrants from any country. And in an extraordinary gesture never before extended by any country, President Bukele offered to house in his jails dangerous American criminals, including U.S. citizens and legal residents.Bukele tweeted out his offer to imprison US citizens in return for cash:
The ACLU and Democracy Forward filed suit on Saturday, March 15, and sought an immediate temporary restraining order to block Trump's attempted use of the AEA. The named plaintiffs in the suit were Venezuelans who had been moved to an ICE facility in south Texas and told they would be deported within hours. None were members of Tren de Aragua according to their statements. The suit was also brought as a class action on behalf of all Venezuelans whom Trump might attempt to deport under the AEA.
District of Columbia federal district judge James E. Boasberg held a virtual hearing on Saturday, and first granted a temporary restraining order against the removal of the five named plaintiffs in the suit, and later expanded his order to all Venezuelans who could be impacted by Trump's attempted use of the Alien Enemies Act. While the judge was issuing the order, the Trump administration had planes full of Venezuelans taking off from Texas, and did not turn them around until they had reached El Salvador and unloaded their human cargo.
Adam Isaacson of WOLA has this detailed timeline of the court proceedings and when the removal flights to El Salvador via Honduras were in the air. Bukele responded to the timing on X with "Oopsie.. Too late 😂"
In fact it was not too late; the order was in the hands of the government before any of the planes had landed in El Salvador, and the government simply ignored the order, claiming it had no force once the planes were out of US airspace. (The judge has told the government to explain its actions in a hearing set for 5 p.m. EDT on Monday).Bukele's media production team was waiting in El Salvador for the arrival of the planes Saturday night, and filmed the shackled men being hustled off to buses, surrounded by military and security forces, and then showed their delivery into the CECOT prison. Within hours, Bukele was tweeting about the arrival of the Venezuelans along with a dark video:
On social media Donald Trump responded "Thank you El Salvador, and in particular, president Bukele, for your understanding of this horrible situation..."
Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country. They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable).— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 16, 2025
The United States will pay a very low fee for them,… pic.twitter.com/tfsi8cgpD6
Marco Rubio replied to Bukele's post "Thank you for your assistance and friendship President Bukele."
Bukele's post states that all 238 persons on the flight were immediately sent to CECOT. However, reporting by Camilo Montoya-Galvez of CBS News indicates that only 137 were alleged Tren de Aragua gang members and the remainder were deported under "regular immigration law," suggesting that they may have been undocumented and with final removal orders, but not necessarily persons who had been charged with, much less convicted, of any crime. All of them have been "disappeared" into the Salvadoran prison system without any word from the US government of the identity of the Venezuelans or the individualized basis for their detention and removal.The Washington Post wrote on Sunday:
The high-profile actions make it clear that the administration will deploy force and fright to remove immigrants from the United States, even if they have to devise extraordinary new ways to do it, such as sending them to a country that is not their home country and putting them in jail.There is one other part of this story which the US press has not focused on. Included in the deportation flights according to the US government and Nayib Bukele were 23 Salvadoran members of MS-13, including César Humberto López Larios, alias ‘Greñas de Stoners’. The return of López Larios is significant. He was one of the members of the "Ranfla Nacional" or top leadership group of MS-13 in El Salvador. He was included in an indictment brought by a US Justice Department task force formed under the first Trump administration to pursue the gang. Along with other members of the Ranfla, López Larios faced federal terrorism charges until this weekend when the indictment against him was dismissed, and he was deported to El Salvador this weekend on the flights with the Venezuelans.
The White House’s online mocking of the judicial order by the chief federal judge in Washington added to the concern among advocates that Trump’s determination to carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in U.S. history would sidestep legal and humanitarian norms.
🏴Greñas es el primer líder de la Ranfla Nacional de la MS13 que se sabe está preso en el Cecot, de acuerdo con las fotos publicadas hoy por @SecPrensaSV— Carlos Garcia (@CarlosGnarra) March 16, 2025
Del resto de los líderes de la Ranfla no se conoce de su paradero desde el inició del Régimen de Excepción. pic.twitter.com/dnBg9mtUsw
Bukele very much wants those MS-13 leaders like López Larios who are held in the US on terrorism charges to be returned to El Salvador. This was confirmed by his ambassador to the US, Milena Mayorga:
“What president (Bukele) did tell [Marco Rubio], and he was very blunt: ‘I want you to send me the gang leaders who are in the United States.’ He told him exactly: ‘We want them to be deported.’ I think it is a matter of honor.”Bukele wants them back in El Salvador before they can testify in US courts about his negotiations with MS-13 to lower homicide levels in the country. The return of López Larios into Bukele's hands is the first indication that the US Justice Department may be willing to end its prosecution of the MS-13 Ranfla in return for Bukele's offer to be Trump's offshore jailer.
Comments