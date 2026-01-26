Can El Salvador produce a judgment against impunity in the El Mozote massacre case?

Today, as the case advances to the plenary phase—in the year marking the 45th anniversary of the massacre—we are at a breaking point in El Salvador’s collective memory. Not only because, for the first time, there is a real possibility of prosecuting those who directed the military operation—the former Minister of Defense Guillermo García and more than a dozen officers from the Atlácatl Battalion—but because this progress refutes decades of state denial, from the concealment of military archives to the obstruction of court-ordered inspections.

Every step this case has taken represents a symbolic, political, and moral defeat for the structures of impunity that tried to erase it.

That is why this moment matters. It matters for the more than 140 victims who died without seeing justice. For the families who are still waiting. For a country that needs to reconnect with the truth that was denied to it. It matters because it reminds us that even in the darkest chapters of Salvadoran history, dignity can open a crack through which light enters.