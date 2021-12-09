The military and expert witnesses to the El Mozote massacre

Over the five years since the El Mozote massacre case was reopened, Judge Jorge Guzman has heard not only from the the humble campesinos who are witnesses and victims, but also from witnesses from the Salvadoran military and from experts. Although the victim witnesses have established the existence of a massacre, they themselves cannot draw the lines of responsibility to the colonels and generals who gave the command for the massacre.

The military witnesses

Domingo Monterrosa was killed in a guerrilla operation in 1984. None of the other high military officer defendants have taken the stand in their own defense.

The forensic experts

The chain of command experts

Clever Pino Benamú, a retired Peruvian military officer, testified as an expert on counter-insurgency doctrine in Latin America. It was a doctrine, originating from US policy, which focused on the "internal enemy" -- those who would be the support for leftist insurgents.

Pino told the court that the attacks against the civilian population in Operation Rescate had two goals. One was an operation against a population which was seen as helping the guerrillas and was therefore the enemy. The massacre had a second "multiplier effect" by showing to civilians in other areas “Look at what is going to happen if you help the guerrillas.” These are the perverse effects of the counter-insurgency doctrine under which they were operating.





Pino saw this as well in the rapes and sexual violence observed in the attack on the campesinos living around El Mozote. Rape in war has the purpose of breaking the will of the survivors; it sows fear in neighboring populations so they don’t help your enemy.





Pino pointed to the systematic denial of the facts of the massacre by the military as part of disinformation and psychological warfare in this new type of war.





Analysis of the proceedings so far





It is of fundamental importance for El Salvador that even the defense lawyers are no longer arguing about the fact that a massacre occurred. For decades the ongoing myths of the disinformation campaign continued to circulate in El Salvador that there had been no massacre, or that those killed had been FMLN combatants. Now, the defense argues to eliminate individual responsibility of particular military officers, but the fundamental fact is now acknowledged that the Salvadoran armed forces committed this atrocity.





As this trial continues 40 years after the events in question, persons have questioned what purpose is served. Doesn't a war crimes trial like this just open old wounds which the country wants to heal? But as I closely observed the victims' families in that courtroom, I was watching wounds being healed. There they were, humble inhabitants of rural El Salvador, and the most powerful generals of that period in El Salvador are facing justice. They saw experts from around the world validating their claims. They watched as one of the generals, Bustillo, faced questioning in a courtroom about what had happened to their loved ones. In their bearing, in their interactions with the press and their advocates, and in the attention they paid to Bustillo, I saw persons who had their worth affirmed through this process. For whom the most important thing was to hear "Yes, your family members were slaughtered. Yes, it was a crime against all humanity stands for. And yes, a court in your country believes you have the right to learn the truth and see justice done."









