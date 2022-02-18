Update -- Valle El Angel MegaProject

Today I am sharing an update on the "Valle El Ángel" commercial/residential mega-development on the outskirts of San Salvador. The development is a project of real estate developer Urbánica. The owners of Urbánica are the ultra-wealthy Dueñas family in El Salvador, and their proposed development of 8000 houses, shopping centers, churches and more would threaten the available water resources in the capital region, according to environmental and community groups. Most of the land, located along the Pan American highway northeast of San Salvador, is currently used to grow sugar cane.

Sara Santos, a member of the law faculty at the University of Central America, criticized the decision not to suspend the environmental permits in a blog post for the Due Process of Law Foundation. Among other reasons, the high court had justified its decision by saying it had to consider the benefits to the country of a project of this nature, such as the generation of jobs, and reduction of the housing deficit. Santos asserts, however, that this was deciding in advance what the entire dispute was about, while ignoring a human rights principle that preliminary relief is appropriate to make sure that irreparable harm to the environment does not occur while the judicial proceedings are taking place. Once the bulldozers have come through, the wells dug to pump the water, and the pavement laid down, a contrary court decision will not undo the damage.

Today the Foro de Agua held a press conference in front of the Supreme Judicial Court to present its description of the errors made by the Court in its ruling declining to suspend the environmental permit.

In its 2021 report on the human rights outlook in El Salvador, the InterAmerican Commission on Human Rights also identified the Valle El Angel project as one serious threat to the human right to safe, potable water in that part of the country.

The newly passed national water law is also little help for the environmental advocates. When the Legislative Assembly's Ad Hoc Commission studying Bukele's proposed water law heard from business interests, the first to testify were the developers of Valle El Angel according to a report in Diario CoLatino

The company Desarrolladora Inmobiliaria Urbánica was the first to present its observations on the preliminary draft of the Water Resources Law. “The spirit behind the law is genuine and we celebrate it. It is clear that it has objectives and regulatory frameworks that we see well, "said Federico Rodríguez, planning director of Desarrolladora Inmobiliaria Urbánica.

When the final provisions of the National Water Law became known, water advocates decried its failure to address the large water concessions granted to real estate developers like Urbanica. That law also eliminated the requirement of environmental impact studies before water concessions are granted.

President Nayib Bukele has made it clear that he does not want environmental permitting to get in the way of development projects in the country. Early in his administration he ordered the environmental ministry to speed up and make more flexible the process of awarding permission for new investment.

With environmental permits in hand for now, Urbanica has started marketing the development to middle class Salvadorans. The first residential development is branded "Valle Dulce" -- Sweet Valley. The marketing plans show a development of two car, two story town homes arranged tightly together. The Valle Dulce website proclaims the development as:

A space where the experience of living breaks the mold and transforms everyday life into an extraordinary manifestation of well-being. Wide spaces with an avant-garde touch that promote the ideal growth and holistic development of your children.

The development is located on the highway between Apopa and San Salvador (a location where there are already daily traffic jams each day during rush hours).

Today the marked area is a sugar cane field.