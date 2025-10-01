Too much or too little water

Ongoing Flood and Rain Warnings

El Salvador's Largest Lake is covered with aquatic weeds

In other water-related news, El Salvador's largest lake, Lake Suchitlan, looked like this from the air a week ago:





The bright green color comes from "ninfas" or water lettuce which invades and spreads over the surface of the lake, thriving on the polluted runoff which feeds into the lake from the country's contaminated rivers.

This video illustrates well the scope of the problem:



