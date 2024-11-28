Bukele wants to undo El Salvador's ban on gold mining

In August 2023, Bukele also initiated a military siege of Cabañas, the department which is a hotbed of the anti-mining movement. The Salvadoran president sent 7000 soldiers and 1000 police into the region, purportedly to root out gang members remaining free a year and half into the State of Exception. One of the historic leaders of the opposition to mining in the region, Vidalina Morales, saw her son get picked up and beaten by police without reason or cause. Although he was soon released, it served as a warning of the power of a police state where no explanations are needed for your sudden imprisonment.

The grass roots struggle against gold-mining in El Salvador which led up to the historic 2017 ban was often marked by violence against the environmental defenders. Activists were regularly harrassed and threatened. Several leaders in the movement were murdered under circumstances where the government's explanation of "common crime" lacked credibility.

The government under former president Tony Saca imposed a de facto moratorium on gold mining by refusing to grant a mining permit to Canadian gold mining firm Pacific Rim. The multinational company sued El Salvador for hundreds of millions of dollars in an international arbitration which El Salvador eventually won.

Bukele's Nuevas Ideas party controls El Salvador's Legislative Assembly with a super majority, so there is little doubt that the country's mining ban will be repealed if that is what Bukele desires. But that is likely to only be the first step in a renewed struggle with local anti-mining activists fighting to protect El Salvador's water resources from degradation caused by gold mining.

It is too early to tell, but the decision to repeal the mining ban may by the least popular initiative of Bukele since the Bitcoin law. A 2015 opinion poll of persons living in the municipalities most likely to have mining activity found that 79% believed that metallic mining should be banned in El Salvador. The Catholic church had thrown its support behind the ban effort. When the mining prohibition was passed by the Legislative Assembly in 2017, the vote was unanimous.

The anti-mining movement remains organized inside the country, and enjoys considerable solidarity from international environmental and human rights advocates as well.

The Bukele regime has measures to put down any dissent with its plans. Although Bukele proclaims El Salvador to be the safest in the Americas, his government maintains the emergency State of Exception in place. Leaked documents from the National Civilian Police show that authorities have been compiling profiles on activists who protest against government policies. Included in the leaked profiles were members of the Foro del Agua, one of the groups active in the anti-mining movement.

The ability of the government to sweep people into prison without access to an independent judicial process is an ever present threat to those who might seek to challenge the arrival of gold mining companies.