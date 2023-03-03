Less than a year before elections in El Salvador

The last president of El Salvador to be re-elected was a dictator, Maximiliano Hernández Martínez, overthrown 78 years ago.Will there be an opposition presidential candidate from other political parties, either alone or in a coalition? At the moment there do not appear to be any logical or popular candidates standing up for the unlikely quest to defeat Bukele. The FMLN has disappeared from the public consciousness as a credible political party. ARENA is a weak shadow of its former self, and the new political parties Vamos and Nuestro Tiempo have yet to develop a significant base of followers.With respect to the election of El Salvador’s congress, it seems likely that Nuevas Ideas, in coalition with its ally the GANA party, will continue to have a super majority which makes it impossible for any opposition party or coalition to block legislation desired by Bukele. The super majority also gives Nuevas Ideas the ongoing ability to name the next attorney general and fill judicial positions without the need to negotiate with the opposition. It’s easy to predict that voters will be urged to just mark the cyan and white “N” for Nayib and Nuevas Ideas on the presidential ballot and as a straight party ticket for legislative deputies.

Under the new law, remote voting by Internet will commence 30 calendar days before election day in the country and continue through February 4. Article three of the law establishes that in order for residents abroad to vote they must prove their nationality by means of their Documento Único de Identidad (DUI) or their passport, issued within or outside the national territory and whether or not it is in force.

The TSE even issued a warning on February 21, 2023 that campaigning before the official elections period is prohibited.

Five days after that warning, the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, led a large delegation of Nuevas Ideas deputies, to an election rally at a Church of Scientology auditorium in the Los Angeles area.





(Note the "Sí a la reelección" (Yes to re-election) poster behind Castro as he speaks).

Given the history of polarized political discourse and enormous media promotion by Bukele and his government, the UCA expects an unbalanced campaign of misinformation in coming months:

If the population resented in the past some weariness due to dirty electoral campaigns, this year it must prepare to attend an absolutely unbalanced one that will exceed the known limits of barbarism. The political debt [public election funding] for the opposition parties is now history and will put us in the midst of a competition, in terms of resources, in which the ruling party will compete in a car and the opposition on a bicycle. The opposition, if there is one in this campaign, will have to be really creative to compete in this inequality of conditions. The gigantic propaganda machine, paid for with the money of Salvadorans, can be activated in seconds to praise the president or to attack his critics and continue undermining democratic institutions. The attacks will focus on discrediting figures or institutions of what they consider to be the opposition or against those who insist on reporting professionally from alternative media.

Stay tuned, but don't expect surprises.Provisions of the Constitution of El Salvador which prohibit the re-election of the country's president.

Article 88

The principle that a President cannot succeed himself (alternabilidad) is indispensable for the maintenance of the established form of government and political system. Violation of this norm makes insurrection an obligation.

Article 131

[Responsibilities of Legislative Assembly]

16th.—To obligatorily disavow the President of the Republic or his substitute if, when his constitutional term has ended, he continues in the exercise of his post. In this case, if no person has been legally summoned for the exercise of the Presidency, a Provisional President shall be designated.

Article 152

[The following] shall not be candidates for the President of the Republic:

1st.—He who has filled the Presidency of the Republic for more than six months, consecutive or not, during the period immediately prior to or within the last six months prior to the beginning of the presidential period.

Article 154

The presidential period shall be of five years, and shall begin and end on the first of June, without the person who exercised the Presidency being able to continue in his functions one day more.

Article 248

Under no circumstances, may the articles of this Constitution, which refer to the form and system of government, to the territory of the Republic, and to the principle that a President cannot succeed himself (alternabilidad), be amended.

In addition, the Constitution explicitly states that legislative deputies and municipal officials may be re-elected while never containing a similar statement about the president.



