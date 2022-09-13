What Bukele wants to talk about

This post looks at primary social media themes of Nayib Bukele and his government in the past month. In that time, Bukele has announced a number of new initiatives. For those who are Bukele critics, you can bookmark this page and come back to it in the future to highlight any unfulfilled promises. For those who are fans of Bukele, you can read this page as a description of what the future may hold. The videos also serve as examples of the sophistication of the Bukele message machine.

Education. On September 7, Nayib Bukele announced an education initiative. The government has already provided notebook computers to public school students in upper grades and tablets to younger students. Under the My New School Initiative, Bukele announced that the country would build or remodel 5150 schools in five years. He announced that curriculum and textbooks were being revised, and teachers were being re-trained.

Esta semana, el Presidente @nayibbukele anunció la implementación de #MiNuevaEscuela, una Reforma Educativa integral con la que vamos a transformar el sistema educativo de El Salvador y a garantizar la igualdad de oportunidades para los niños y jóvenes. 👧🏻👦🏻 pic.twitter.com/E60eQh5GdG — Casa Presidencial 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) September 10, 2022





Surf City. Bukele announced new road and infrastructure improvements along the Pacific coast in the eastern section of the country between Punto Mango and El Cuco beaches where currently there is only a dirt road. He labelled the area Surf City 2 as a new focal point for tourism development. In the original Surf City area in the Department of La Libertad, Bukele announced that a variety of infrastructure and commercial developments were planned from Puerto Libertad to the El Zonte. There was also the opening of an amusement part with ride attractions provided by China.





Anti-trash campaign. El Salvador has a visible trash problem which the government is promising to fix under a "Zero Trash" campaign. On Sunday, youth in Nuevas Ideas colors spread out in litter pickup efforts throughout the country, and there were images of Ministry of Public works teams excavating a long ravine where solid waste had been dumped. There is also public service messaging about not littering, and legislative proposals to increase penalties for littering.

El país que queremos y con el que soñamos no puede ser uno donde sus habitantes boten la basura en las calles, ríos, lagos, bosques y playas.



Entre todos podemos alcanzar la meta de un El Salvador con #CeroBasuraSV en sus espacios públicos. pic.twitter.com/Tv7Bxe1p9E — Casa Presidencial 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) September 12, 2022





Days With Zero Homicides. Bukele regularly tweets that El Salvador has had a day without homicides according to his government's statistics, which he attributes to the State of Exception and his war on gangs. For my detailed review of those statistics, see this post.

0 homicidios.



Para los que se preguntan, ¿por qué los salvadoreños apoyan la #GuerraContraPandillas?



La respuesta es sencilla: RESULTADOS.



Seguimos… https://t.co/yVNJIAg4ir — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) September 11, 2022





Independence Day September 15. After a two year pandemic-caused absence, a national Independence Day parade is returning to San Salvador. The Bukele regime has labeled it the "Parade of Our True Independence." The parade will feature school bands and peace bands as well as firefighters, the police and the branches of the armed forces.





Las decisiones que hemos tomado, nos trajeron a este momento…



Este 15 de septiembre, celebremos el Día de Nuestra Verdadera Independencia 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/Fj15fG6mO2 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) September 14, 2022





The official parade route ends at Parque Cuscatlan in central San Salvador. The park also happens to be the gathering point for a protest march by those who oppose what they decry as the authoritarian regime of Bukele, especially the abuses of the State of Exception.