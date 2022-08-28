El Salvador's historically low homicide rate

President Nayib Bukele has proclaimed that El Salvador is the safest country in Latin America and now enjoys a historic level of security as a consequence of the State of Exception which has been in place since March 27. He regularly tweets about dramatically lower homicide rates and the number of days without homicides the country has enjoyed this month and this year.

On August 18, he retweeted a post from the National Civilian Police (PNC) which stated there were zero homicides on August 17 and showing daily homicide counts for the month:









The most important news of the century in our

country is not material for a single report

of the "journalists" and the "important communications media"

Strange?

No, we already know that they are just political activists.

We continue.. #GuerraContraPandillas





In light of the president’s invitation here for us to discuss the homicide statistics, this post will take a serious look at these numbers. In fact, we can agree with the president that current homicide rates are a very welcome reduction in homicide totals from the bloody years from 2000 forward. But because the government has been changing its defintion of homicides, refusing to be transparent with the data, and opting instead to use homicide figures primarily as part of its public relations strategies, we cannot know the actual number of homicides ocurring in El Salvador.

(Bukele's assertion that the independent press has not reported on homicide statistics is simply false. For example, Deutsche Welle headlined an article on August 3 with Bukele's words "El Salvador lives in peace for the first time in decades." On the same day in La Prensa Grafica, Edwin Segura and Claudia Espinoza wrote Homicides drop but without a way to compare them. Journalist Roberto Valencia regularly shares current homicide statistics from the PNC regularly in his twitter feed. And on this blog I wrote in March 2020: The good news from El Salvador -- steep decline in murder rate).

Is the country experiencing an historically low homicide rate? That appears to be the case. Roberto Valencia’s most recent tally shows that the average daily homicide rate in 2022 has dropped by more than 2/3 since 2019:



The PNC recorded 494 homicides between January 1 and August 21, 36% less than the 767 recorded in the same period of 2021. At the current rate, El Salvador would close 2022 with 774 homicides, for a rate of 12.2 homicides per 100,000 population.

The 494 officially registered homicides in El Salvador as of August 21 include 70 homicides of suspected gang members who died in alleged clashes with the PNC and armed forces.





774 for 2022 would be dramtically lower than levels of homicidal violence in the past two decades. T he following chart shows annual homicide totals for 2005-21: A projected homicide rate offor 2022 would be dramtically lower than levels of homicidal violence in the past two decades.he following chart from LPG shows annual homicide totals for 2005-21:





Diario El Salvador, the government newspaper providing the Bukele regime's spin on the news. In May La Prensa Grafica shared with readers that the government had hired a consultant for $11,000 to develop a new framework for reporting homicide and siappearance statistics. That consultant has been working at, the government newspaper providing the Bukele regime's spin on the news.





In July, La Prensa Grafica reported that the Mesa Tripartita had not been meeting to share homicide data since February of this year, leading Salvadoran crime researcher Jeanette Aguilar to comment:

For Jeannette Aguilar, a public security researcher, it is no coincidence that the refusal [to provide homicide data] is extended to the three institutions that produce criminological statistics, since in the current context they seek to "impose at all costs the official narrative of zero homicides a day."

