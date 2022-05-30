A gothic cathedral rises outside San Salvador

The Heralds are renowned for their medieval-looking dark brown tunics with a large cross on their chest, and black riding boots. Lay members practise celibacy. They are made up of 200 priests and 2,820 consecrated members and are present in 78 countries....





In Brazil, the group is known for going into the country’s favelas after the Protestant evangelicals in an effort to reconvert those who chose to abandon Catholicism.





But it is also strongly linked to groups in the Church which oppose the reforms of Pope Francis. In 2017 the group was embroiled in a bizarre incident when a video surfaced of their leader and founder describing an exorcism performed by a Heralds’ priest.





In the video, Mgr João Scognamiglio Clá Dias tells fellow priests that the devil had told the exorcist that Francis was “my man” and that Satan said the Pope was “stupid” and “does everything I want”. The video, and the probe that ensued led to the resignation of Dias.