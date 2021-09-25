Judicial purge in El Salvador

Do you think that the objective of the reform to the Law of the Judicial Career was to affect the investigation of El Mozote or is that just a collateral effect?

I believe that it has a much greater purpose to affect, not only this case, but to affect other possible cases of serious human rights violations that could be brought. Let us remember that the Truth Commission recommended the investigation of 32 cases, including those attributed to the Armed Forces and those also attributed to the FMLN. The idea, I believe, is to impact all these cases. Controlling the most emblematic cases through judges who are inclined to favor the perpetrators, such is the direction of the Casa Presidencial.









This is what the judges and magistrates that some defend continue to do. They defend one of the most corrupt judicial systems in the world. But the vast majority of Salvadorans demand judicial purification from us. And it will be done, let the corrupt and their defenders cry.

Salvadoran Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado tweeted “A resolution issued just on the day of retirement from the judicial career of this judge. Coincidence? I do not believe it.” Delgado was placed in office on May 1, when the new Nuevas Ideas controlled legislature deposed the five magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber and the Attorney General in office.

The following weeks will show just how completely Nayib Bukele and his Nuevas Ideas party have molded the judicial branch to their liking. Under the mantra of "the people elected us to take these actions," the president and his party have also eliminated the ability of "the people" to check those actions.