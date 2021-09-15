El Salvador's Bicentennial Independence Day





Today was an Independence Day in El Salvador quite unlike any in recent memory. It is the Bicentennial of the independence of El Salvador and the rest of Central America from Spain, and is occurring in the midst of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of civic parades with school marching bands and military units, thousands of Salvadorans took to the streets in a series of marches protesting government policies.

In 2019, on the last Independence Day celebration before the COVID-19 pandemic, president Bukele hosted a large military parade, including a mock "anti-terrorist" operation against gang members. The pandemic greatly limited any public gatherings in 2020. This year, however, with parades and civic events still largely restricted to mitigate pandemic illness, civil society groups, healthcare worker unions, student groups, social movements all called for combined protest marches in the capital city of San Salvador.

The concerns of the marchers spanned a wide variety of issues. They carried signs and banners decrying growing authoritarianism, the massive firing of judges, the unpopular Bitcoin law, a lack of environmental protection, disregard of human rights, violence against women, and more. The combined marches were certainly the largest demonstration against the government during the time of the Bukele administration.









Estimates of the size of the protests by media usually referred to "thousands" of protesters. The various marches ended at Plaza Morazan, in the historic center of San Salvador, the same place where Nayib Bukele had given his victory speech after winning the presidential election in 2019.





There were isolated incidents of vandalism. Messages were spray painted on various walls along the protest routes. At one point in the morning, masked individuals vandalized and set on fire one of the shelters where Chivo ATM machines are located. There were conflicting reports about who these masked individuals were, with many claiming these were provocateurs infiltrated by the Bukele government to vandalize the kiosk while government media crews were in the area and ready to record the event. There were other reports that someone in a government owned truck was distributing T-shirts with the ARENA and FMLN logos set together, to support a Bukele assertion that the two parties were working together to subvert his government.





The images of vandalism were the ones being featured by Bukele supporters on social media.





