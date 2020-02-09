Bukele sends armed troops before him into Legislative Assembly









Bukele referred often to the deputies of the Legislative Assembly violating the "consitutional order," another phrase found in Article 87. Was he considering the remedy under that article part of Art 87 for "the removal insofar as necessary of transgressing officials, replacing them in a transitory manner until they are substituted in the form established by this Constitution"?



As 3:00 approached, security forces under control of the executive branch took over guarding access to the Legislative Assembly. When the dozen or so deputies who had decided to show up entered the Legislative Assembly, they did so in the presence of armed troops who ringed the chamber.



The video in this

Elementos de la Fuerza Armada y de la UMO ingesan al Salón Azul de la Asamblea Legislativa. Se presume que el diputado Guillermo Gallegos presidirá la sesión, pero aún no hay quórum. Video cortesía pic.twitter.com/AFCLnjeAJT February 9, 2020 Around 4:00, Bukele arrived at the outskirts of the Legislative Assembly where his supporters were gathered. He took to the podium and began a diatribe against the the deputies in the Legislative Assembly who had thus far failed to approve his requested loan package and were not showing up for this special session. His most pointed attacks relied on the recent indictments of political leaders for negotiating with gangs for votes in the 2014 presidential election, saying that the major parties had paid money with the gangs which the gangs used to buy arms and munitions to take Salvadoran lives. Now, said Bukele, they refuse to give votes for a plan to provide for security for Salvadorans.



Video of Bukele address to supporters outside Legislative Assembly.



Bukele supporters outside Legislative Assembly



After speaking to the crowd, Bukele entered the Legislative Assembly. He spoke a few words to indicate he was there to convene the special session called by the Council of Ministers. Bukele, with deputy Guillermo Gallegos of GANA seated next to him, then began to pray silently for several minutes. Finished with his prayer, Bukele rose and walked out of the Assembly chambers.



El Presidente @nayibbukele oró en el Salón Azul de la @AsambleaSV antes de dirigirse a la población para pedir paciencia con los diputados, quienes se han negado a discutir el financiamiento de la #Fase3 del #PlanControlTerritorial. #ElPuebloManda. pic.twitter.com/Vbs5tbV5Pf — Secretaría de Prensa de la Presidencia (@SecPrensaSV) February 10, 2020





Junto al Presidente @nayibbukele oramos en el pleno legislativo para que los Fondos económicos destinados a la SEGURIDAD de nuestro país sean aprobamos lo más pronto posible, no es Justo que no lo hayamos aprobado por nuestro pueblo que tanto sufre el problema de criminalidad. pic.twitter.com/Gn300aOmtd February 10, 2020 Bukele returned to the speaker's platform in front of his followers outside. He told them in prayer he had decided patience was needed. He would give the deputies one more week to approve the loan package. If they failed to do so, he promised to rally his supporters again next weekend.



The ball is now in the Legislative Assembly's court. Failure to act on the loan package will trigger another weekend like this one. Yet the deputies in the Assembly don't like Bukele and they don't like to be ordered around. In an election year like this one, their political calculus is difficult.



One could not help but feel today that El Salvador has taken a significant step backwards in the process of consolidating its democracy after the civil war. The images of troops inside the Legislative Assembly led many to recall the conflict years of El Salvador. The provisions of the Peace Accords which returned the armed forces to their barracks and out of domestic matters seem to be long forgotten. Now troops with automatic weapons and police in flak jackets are being deployed solely for a political purpose of a president who rejected all calls for dialogue.



