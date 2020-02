Nayib Bukele's power play

To the International Community. El Salvador is dominated by two bands from the civil war, these two bands

Salvadorans wake up Sunday morning to a country in the midst of a constitutional crisis. President Nayib Bukele provoked the crisis Thursday when his Council of Ministers ordered the Legislative Assembly to come into extraordinary session Sunday, February 9, to vote on approving a $109 million international loan to "modernize" security forces. The Assembly refuses to bow to Bukele dictating when they should meet.Bukele has been aggressively pressuring the political parties in the assembly. Bukele has called on his supporters to converge on the Legislative Assembly Sunday afternoon to see to it that the deputies do their jobs. Bukele ominously tweeted:That message has been accompanied by public statements by security forces proclaiming their loyalty to Bukele. The top military command convened a press conference to read a statement without taking questions:The Salvadoran armed forces twitter account sent out photos of the troops saluting Bukele:Similarly the National Civilian Police (PNC) publicly expressed its loyalty to Bukele.The action by Bukele's Council of Ministers to summon the legislature into session is based on Article 167 of the the Constitution of El Salvador which provides that the Council of Ministers has the power:The question is whether this provision can be used to call the Assembly into session to act on a loan package. Is this the kind of "extraordinary" setting which Article 167 contemplates? Many legal groups opined that Bukele has overstepped his authority and failed to honor the independence of the separate branches of government.The office of the Human Rights Ombudsman offered its opinion that the summons into a special session was not valid. The same result was reached by think tank FUSADES and human rights legal organization FESPAD Business groups were uniformly opposed to Bukele's actions.As the rhetoric between the parties escalates, others are calling for dialogue rather than threats:The Due Process of Law Foundation made a call for Bukele to respect the separation of powers and the "sovereignty of the legislative branch, a basic principle of all democracy."The University of Central America urged Bukele and the legislators to look for dialogue and to lower the temperature of the crisis, seeking peace and national tranquility and respect for the institutions of democracy.El Salvador's Attorney General Raul Melara tweeted US Ambassador to El Salvador Ron Johnson tweeted El Salvador's Human Rights Ombudsman, Apolonio Tobar offered his services as a mediator between Bukele and the Legislative Assembly.There initially appeared to be the possibility of a way out of the crisis Saturday night, as the president of the Legislative Assembly, Mario Ponce, called a special session of the Legislative Assembly to discuss the proposed loan. But a quorum of deputies failed to appear at the special session so Ponce called a new session for Monday at noon, ignoring Bukele's insistence that they meet today Sunday.Meanwhile, the $109 million loan package itself might be in trouble, even if the Legislative Assembly goes into session to take a vote on it. The funding from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (BCIE) is proposed for buying equipment to modernize the armed forces and build a hospital in Phase III of Bukele's Territorial Control Plan. One problem is that Bukele has never released a document called the Territorial Control Plan. Other concerns have been raised about possible conflicts of interest after El Faro revealed that prisons chief Osiris Luna Meza traveled on a private luxury jet funded by a Mexican security firm which sells video surveillance systems among other equipment. ARENA and FMLN are reportedly both unwilling to support the loan package which requires a super majority vote in the Assembly.In making this move, Bukele is counting on his very high approval ratings among the Salvadoran populace in comparison to the low esteem in which politicians and the Legislative Assembly are held. This is especially true this past week as leaders from both ARENA and the FMLN were charged with paying negotiating payments to gangs in return for votes in the 2014 presidential election. Bukele assumes that warnings that he is trampling institutional protections of Salvadoran democracy will be drowned out by his populist appeal to punish corrupt politicians who negotiate with gangs and delay granting funding for modernizing the security forces.