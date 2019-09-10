Bukele blocked investigative journalists from announcement of CICIES
At the August 6 press conference to announce the creation of the International Commission against Impunity in El Salvador (“CICIES” for its initials in Spanish), security guards prevented the entrance of journalists from two online periodicals, Revista Factum and El Faro.
It struck many as no coincidence that just these two sets of journalists would be targeted by the Bukele administration. Both periodicals have published articles asking uncomfortable questions about the Bukele administration and officials within it:
After the event, Bukele tweeted a statement from his Secretary of Communications proclaiming that the journalists from Factum and El Faro has been banned for bad behavior at prior press events.
El Faro provided its own rebuttal. According to the periodical, although the government has permitted El Faro to attend prior press conferences and events, Bukele has never taken a question from them. Neither he nor members of his cabinet made themselves available for interviews. With respect the complaint that a reporter had previously shouted a question, El Faro replied that the recent practice of the Bukele team is to turn off all microphones after only receiving two questions from TV reporters and one from state radio. When this happened at a recent event announcing the new national health plan, to make himself heard an El Faro reporter shouted a question about government spending from secret accounts.
Advocates for government transparency, human rights, and freedom of the press expressed concern about the actions of the Bukele administration.
The Central America office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights tweeted:
The Special Relator for Freedom of Expression, Edison Lanza, from the InterAmerican Commission of Human Rights, a companion organization to the OAS, tweeted:
Father José Maria Tojeira, director of the Human Rights Institute at the University of Central America (IDHUCA) commented in a tweet:
The Association of Journalists of El Salvador (APES) also issued a statement urging Bukele not to stigmatize the press which might criticize him and protesting the prior restraint on press freedom which occurred when journalists are denied the right to ask questions.
This attitude of Bukele towards his critics in the press is nothing new. A few weeks before Bukele took office, I described how Bukele was already limiting the access of the press and taking actions to undermine the role and credibility of the press.
A free and independent investigative press is key to the fight against corruption. Journalists around the world have been the first to uncover corruption of countless governmental officials. If Bukele is serious about wanting to fight corruption, he should welcome journalists who are carefully scrutinizing the actions of members of his government. Journalists may be the ones to uncover the cases which CICIES may need to investigate.
So why not sit down and be willing to answer some tough questions?
|Journalist Gabriel Labrador of El Faro is blocked from entering Casa Presidencial for press conference
