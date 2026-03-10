Nayib Bukele at Shield of the Americas meeting
Nayib Bukele was one of the Latin American leaders who
accepted Donald Trump’s invitation to attend an inaugural meeting of the “Shield
of the Americas” at the Trump-owned Doral golf course in Miami. It was a convening of a dozen politically-aligned,
conservative led countries in the Americas, saying they would work together to
combat drug trafficking.
Trump has had a focus on drug cartels and gangs in Latin
America as a justification for many of his actions in the region including the
capture of Maduro in Venezuela, blowing boats out of the water off the coast of
South America, and closing US borders to asylum seekers.
Trump want his allies in the region to permit the US
military, and their own militaries, to act freely in pursuit of those who get
labelled narco-terrorists Al
Jazeera reported:
But as he signed a declaration to
cement that commitment, Trump signalled that it came with the expectation that
cartels would not be confronted with law enforcement action, but instead
military might.
“ The only way to defeat these
enemies is by unleashing the power of our military. So we have to use our
military. You have to use your military,” Trump told the audience of Latin
American leaders.
“You have some great police, but
they threaten your police. They scare your police. You’re going to use your
military.”
We haven’t seen any public comments by Bukele regarding the
drug-trafficking rationales espoused by Trump, but use of the military for
domestic policing is already a hallmark of the Bukele regime. The Salvadoran
navy makes regular seizures of drug boats in the Pacific, including a seizure
of 6.6
tons of cocaine in February. (The
navy does not blow those boats out of the water when making the seizures).
Bukele also had meetings on the sidelines in Florida with
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trump
advisor Stephen Miller. Bukele’s office
published on X this highly
produced video of his trip to Doral.
The meeting in Florida had also been billed in advance as a
meeting to counter China’s influence in the region, which Trump now counts as
the zone of influence of the US under his “Donroe
Doctrine.” Bukele has spent his
time in office navigating between China and the US. China has built some of his showpiece projects
such as the new national library, an amusement park and tourism pier, and an
under-construction $100 million soccer stadium. On the other hand, Bukele
clearly enjoys being the favorite Latin American politician of the MAGA
movement around Trump. As described in El
Pais English:
Like a chameleon, the president has
changed his tune more for convenience than ideology, analysts say. “Bukele,
like all Latin American presidents, is trying to navigate difficult times: on
the one hand, he needs to maintain trade, political, and security relations
with the United States, and on the other, with China, a potential investor,”
says Margaret Myers, senior advisor at the Inter-American Dialogue think tank.
The Shield of the Americas is not the only Trump foreign policy
initiative supported by El Salvador. The
country has also joined Trump’s so-called Board
of Peace. Foreign Minister Alexandra
Hill was the representative of the country at the inaugural meeting of that
body. Beyond membership of the Board,
where Trump presides for life, it is not clear what, if anything El Salvador contributes
to the entity beyond showing it is a loyal ally of Washington.
An article
in the Intercept did highlight how all of the members of the Board of Peace
have been singled out in the past for human rights abuses in their country.
The Bukele government also signed a trade deal with the US
to remove Trump’s 10% Liberation Day tariffs, in return for giving US companies
access to Salvadoran markets including access to critical minerals in the
country. Subsequently the US Supreme
Court ruled that those Liberation Day tariffs had been illegal, but Trump then slapped
new tariffs on the globe.
