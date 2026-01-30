Salvadorans generally optimistic at beginning of 2026

The Institute of Public Opinion at the UCA has released its annual public opinion poll regarding Salvadorans' views of the current reality in their country. In short, they continue to be optimistic, and give the credit to Nayib Bukele.

61% believe the country is better than it was the year before.

41.8% believe their families' economic situation will improve in 2026, while only 13% believe it will deteriorate.

70.3% said "hope" when asked whether they have hope or fear for the future of the country.

31% say their families' economic situation has improved while only 13.5% say it worsened.

62.7% believe that public security is the best thing which is occurring in El Salvador right now.

81.7% believe that crime was reduced in the past year.

44.9% say that the economy is the major problem facing the country.

63.8% believe the cost of living has gone up.

20.4% would want to leave the country in the coming year if they could, citing primarily the desire to improve their family's economic situation.

61.6% believe that massive deportations in the US will have a great impact on Salvadoran families.

The economy is the one area where Salvadorans find reasons for concern.With their satisfaction with the direction of the country in general, and the reduction in crime in particular, Salvadorans not surprisingly continue to give high marks to president Nayib Bukele. He received the second highest annual grade over his six years in power, 8.39, up from 8.13 the year before, and exceeded only by a grade of 8.54 in 2023. (By comparison, his predecessor Salvador Sanchez Cerén had a grade of 4.57 for 2017).