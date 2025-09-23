One of the defining features of Nayib Bukele's presidency is spectacle. From displays of military hardware to fireworks and choreographed light shows, his government does not miss a chance to put on a show for the Salvadoran public. And these spectacles are never produced just for the audience in attendance. A mini-army of camera people, drone operators, live-streamers and producers choreograph and document every event, and then push it out through every social media channel available.

The refined art of spectacle was on display for El Salvador's Independence Day celebrations on September 15. During the day, the main event was a parade through the streets of San Salvador. In recent years, the Independence Day parade has actually been two parades -- one is a "civic" parade filled with uniformed school children stepping in unison down the streets, marching bands, folk dancers and other displays of civic pride in which the national blue and white colors are everywhere.

But equally large is the military parade. This was a military parade a dictator could love. It was filled with weapon-toting soldiers, displays of military hardware, and flyovers by jets and helicopters.

The spectacle moved to the Presidential House. Children dressed in white stood at attention, the First Family of El Salvador came out in front of the assembled guests, and military troops stood at attention as Bukele delivered an address focusing on one of his new themes -- that the education system of the past had failed and that the schools should focus on inculcating the values of Bukele's El Salvador.

The government does not disclose how much all this spectacle costs. News reports over recent years have disclosed some information showing municipalities significantly increasing spending on fireworks and fiestas in such places as San Salvador La Unión , and Metapan

Also marching on September 15 were members of MOVIR, a grass roots organization supporting victims of unjust detentions under the State of Exception. #MOVIR3Años

Este 15 de septiembre 2025 marchamos para expresar nuestra denuncia contra violaciones a derechos humanos y por mantener en prisión a mucha gente con cartas de libertad y con arraigos que comprueban su inocencia



Sin derechos humanos no hay patria pic.twitter.com/v4BhsRf0vQ — Movimiento de Víctimas del Régimen, El Salvador (@MOVIRSV) September 15, 2025 This September 15, 2025, we march to express our denunciation of human rights violations and the continued imprisonment of many people with letters of freedom and with grounds that prove their innocence. Without human rights, there is no homeland.



Independence Day celebrations ended in the Historic Center of San Salvador. The Chinese-built National Library and the renovated National Palace are favorite backdrops for the government's spectacles. This year's Independence Day light show included both an elaborate drone show as well as fireworks exploding over the center of the City.