More cruel than cool

her time controlling the narrative. There is growing recognition that, behind the veneer of surfing and Bitcoin and tourism growth, exists a regime which is increasingly authoritarian, imprisons tens of thousands without trial or due process in incredibly harsh conditions, and actively represses journalists, human rights lawyers and community activists.





With this loss of control of El Salvador's story-line, Bukele may be regretting the deal he made with Donald Trump and Marco Rubio. When Bukele shared the slick, but brutal, videos of Venezuelan men being dragged into CECOT, the world's focus shifted from sun-soaked beaches being enjoyed by Bitcoiners to overcrowded Salvadoran prisons. Journalists asked not just about the show prison called CECOT, but also about conditions in other prisons, and how thousands of innocent persons were ending up there.





To be sure, Bukele does not hide his view of himself as the strong man in charge. The former publicist employs a vast team to create the images surrounding his presidency. On his favorite social media platform, X, he appears dressed all in black with an image of a military parade field with countless armed troops standing at attention. Beneath his profile is the sobriquet "Philosopher King" (formerly "world's coolest dictator").

After Nayib Bukele's offer to be Donald Trump's jailer for hire, there is a changing story about El Salvador being told in global media. Bukele the image-maker is now having a toug