Four news stories from last week in El Salvador

Waves. Since last weekend "marea viva" (high tides or king tides) and strong and fast waves have pounded parts of El Salvador's Pacific coast. Beaches in the department of La Libertad, particularly El Majahual, were heavily affected, with waves reportedly reaching heights of two to two and a half meters. The powerful waves led to damage to coastal businesses, with reports of tables and chairs being washed away. Videos shared on social media showed some of the chaos created by the big waves. Around May 25th, at least 50 people sustained injuries at El Majahual due to the strong wave action. The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) and Protección Civil issued warnings and advisories, urging the public to exercise caution, and avoid entering the sea during high tides. Access to El Majahual beach was restricted following these incidents.

Schools. President Nayib Bukele announced that his government would be renovating two schools per day. Bukele blames the deplorable infrastructure of many of El Salvador’s 5150 public schools on prior administrations in power, despite the fact that his government has had six years to make any improvements. One might doubt his latest promises since in September 2022, Bukele announced the launch of the "My New School" program which would build 1000 new or remodeled public schools per year. The reality has been far different. According to an investigation by EDH, only 32 of the promised 1000 had been upgraded by August 2023. (Each one with great fanfare and photo ops). In October 2024, a government report stated that between 2020 and 2024, the Government carried out “partial or comprehensive improvements” in 424 schools and formulated designs for the improvement of 158 additional educational centers. Meanwhile the government cut $34.7 million from education in the current budget.





Wages. The government has announced a 12% increase in minimum wages and a 25%increase in the agricultural sector. The new monthly wage levels will be:

The minimum wages were last raised in 2021.

Defenders. Government prosecutors have not come out in public or in court to present the charges against the human rights defenders they have imprisoned. Ten days have passed since prominent human rights and anti-corruption lawyer Ruth Lopez was arrested in the middle of the night. Authorities have not brought her in front of a judge or presented the official charges against her. More than 15 days have passed since the arrest of Alejandro Henríquez, a lawyer for the El Bosque Cooperative, and José Ángel Pérez, president of the community and pastor of the Elim Church. Legal and human rights experts are decrying the delays as violations of due process under Salvadoran law and a type of forced disappearance.