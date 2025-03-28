Passing of Lutheran Bishop Medardo Gomez

The former bishop of the Salvadoran Lutheran Church, Medardo Ernesto Gomez Soto died on Thursday, March 27 at the age of 79. He was the first bishop of the Lutheran church in El Salvador, after being consecrated in 1986 during the midst of El Salvador's civil war, and served as bishop until two months ago. Bishop Gomez died after a prolonged period of illness.



I had the privilege to know Bishop Gomez for almost 24 years. He was a steadfast voice for social justice in El Salvador. His church serves the poorest communities in the country, and his work was rooted in Latin American liberation theology which he expanded and adapted as a "theology of life." During the civil war, he was abducted and tortured by death squads, and on the same day the Jesuits were massacred in 1989, Bishop Gomez narrowly escaped when troops arrived at his church with orders to capture him. For his work during this time, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.





Jesus is found wherever there is a believer: in the street, in the home, the factory, workshops, schools, offices, refugee camps, hospitals, jails, garrisons, battle zones, in the mountains, and in the city. God is present with the true disciple, struggling against oppression, misery, captivity and death. Medardo Gomez, Fuego contra Fuego (Fire Against Fire) , 1990 Augsburg Fortress The following quotes give a small taste of Bishop Gomez ministry: