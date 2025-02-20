Recent coverage of El Salvador

El Salvador’s Congress votes to eliminate public campaign financing -- AP. With public campaign financing eliminated, Bukele's Nuevas Ideas party makes it even more difficult for opposition parties to arise and have electoral success.

Faithfuls Cling to “Bitcoin Country” after IMF Deal Nixes Bitcoin --. Bitcoin is no longer legal tender in El Salvador. No one can pay their taxes to the government using the crypto-currency. These reversals of the country's Bitcoin Law occurred as part of a deal to get debt relief financing from the International Monetary Fund. But to true Bitcoin believers, El Salvador is still the promised land.