Watching Bukele

Nayib Bukele spent the second half of September on foreign travel. He sought to portray himself as having something important to say to the rest of world.









Bukele started his travels with a meeting with billionaire Elon Musk. The tech entrepreneur has recently been promoting the re-election of Donald Trump, while spinning antisemitic and xenophobic conspiracy theories on X, formerly Twitter, which Musk owns. Bukele went to Musk's Tesla offices in Texas to discuss artificial intelligence and other topics, after which the pair piled on the mutual praise.

Just had an excellent conversation with President @NayibBukele!



We talked a lot about the nature of reality, future of humanity and how technology like AI and robotics will affect the world.



El Salvador has an amazing leader. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2024





Following his meeting with Musk, Bukele traveled to New York to give the annual speech as part of the United Nations General Assembly. There the Salvadoran president proclaimed his country's success in improving public security, while lecturing the wealthy countries of the world stating that “in some cities in the so-called first world, stores need to secure their products behind glass doors with keys to prevent theft” and “in other cities, the streets no longer belong to the people but have fallen into the hands of the homeless, gangs, organized crime and drugs.”



Bukele stated ​​​​​​​"You cannot claim to be a free world if your people are not even free to walk the streets without fear of being harassed, robbed or killed." Instead Bukele asserted that the world should look to El Salvador as a vision of an ark against a dark rising tide, or a refuge for the future.





Bukele claimed before the world's diplomats:

In El Salvador, we do not jail our opposition. We do not censor opinions. We do not confiscate the property of those who think differently. We do not arrest people for expressing their ideas. In El Salvador, your freedom of expression, as well as your private property, will always be protected. In El Salvador, we prioritize the safety of our innocent citizens over the comfort of criminals. Some say we have imprisoned thousands, but the reality is that we have freed millions.





Back in El Salvador, critics of Bukele had a much different view.





On the sidelines of the General Assembly Bukele met privately with corporate investors at AS/COA to encourage investment in El Salvador:





Bukele next made a state visit to Argentina at the invitation of another populist president, Javier Milei. For Milei, presiding over a country where the poverty rate has recently climbed to 53% , having Latin America's most popular leader come on a visit was an opportunity to share some of that spotlight.









According to the Salvadoran government website "Invest in El Salvador" the Salvadoran delegation with Bukele signed a handful of minor agreements with Argentina for such things as cultural exchange, training nuclear energy staff, and establishing air travel links among the countries.





The Salvadoran government's social media feeds, however, highlighted none of those minor agreements. Instead government social media focused on Bukele being greeted with great pomp and circumstance. For Bukele, the package for popular consumption needed to be the images of the crowds cheering his name in Argentina, the pomp and circumstance of honor guards to greet him, and the reception by the heads of all the branches of Argentina's government. High officials in Argentina just became the latest unpaid participants in the Nayib Bukele image show.





The real fruit of this state visit to Argentina was not those minor agreements, but this video











