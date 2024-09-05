The unanswered questions surrounding death of Bukele's national security adviser

Personal letters of Alejandro Muyshondt obtained by the periodical RevistaFactum after his death, show the national security adviser being concerned about ongoing corruption and frustrated that his warnings were going unheard within Bukele's administration.

The biggest problem we have in El Salvador is Congressman Guillermo Gallegos and his closeness to President Bukele. He is a member of the "El Golfo" Cartel, he has been a congressman for more than 21 years and, is being elected for one more term as congressman.

Congressman Gallegos has a lot of power and large tentacles, the year 2018 I was threatened by him. When we won the elections, he lobbied President Bukele so that I had no place in the government. Congressman Gallegos maneuvered in a very smart way and, now he is the one that controls the whole security apparatus by having control over Minister of Security Rogelio Rivas, Vice Minister of Security, and Director of the prison system Osiris Luna Meza and the whole Police Force.

President Bukele started the "Plan Control Territorial" in the middle of the year 2019, it was our nation's plan to control crime. In our country, everything is handled through social media and therefore appearances. Nothing much has changed since we took office.

On April 30, 2021, Muyshondt posted on his personal Facebook page an open letter to the incoming deputies to the Legislative Assembly who would give control of El Salvador's congress to Nuevas Ideas for the first time. Among other things, he urged them not to "prostitute their votes" and not to use their constitutional immunity as legislators to shield illegal actions.

Factum also published a personal letter to Bukele from Muyshondt with advice on several issues and complaining he was not being listened to. The letter is undated but from context appears to be from late 2021:

If you ask me how I feel, I feel excluded from everything. Only when the Innovation Department comes across technological issues do they turn to us. I have several projects that could be useful for the PCT [Plan Control Territorial], but I have no one to present them to. I have asked for an audience with you, but I have not achieved anything.

According to Factum, much of Muyshondt's work as national security adviser involved supervising digital intelligence operatives tracking and pursuing the enemies (and friends) of the Bukele regime online.

We don't have much indication of what else he was doing, but at the end of July 2023, Muyshondt published a series of tweets suggesting that a Nuevas Ideas deputy in the Legislative Assembly, Erick Garcia, was involved in gangs and drug-trafficking.



I would like to know what comes in those packets that Erick Garcia brings from Mexico. As he has a diplomatic passport they don't review the suitcases and packages in customs.





Next President Nayib Bukele posted a bombshell tweet on August 9, 2023 , not congratulating Muyshondt for exposing corruption, but instead accusing him of being a spy working for former president and fugitive from justice Mauricio Funes:

The State Intelligence Agency discovered that Mr. Muyshondt had been acting as a double agent since 2019, allegedly working for former President Mauricio Funes, and that within these operations, both leaked classified documents, and in several cases modified ones, to journalists Sergio Arauz, Bryan Avelar and Héctor Silva Ávalos, as well as to a foreign government and several citizens of other countries (the latter, as a “safe” in case they were discovered). There is also direct evidence that the national security adviser would have helped former President Funes evade justice and not be captured.

Bukele suggested that Muyshondt's tweets about Erick Garcia had been intended to distract attention from his own malfeasance. On the same day as Bukele's tweet, the Salvadoran attorney general's office posted notice of Muyshondt's arrest:



La @FGR_SV ha girado orden de captura contra Jorge Alejandro Muyshondt Álvarez por los delitos de Revelación de Hechos, Actuaciones, o Documentos Secretos por Empleado Oficial y Favorecimiento de la Evasión, en beneficio del expresidente Mauricio Funes Cartagena.



En conjunto con… pic.twitter.com/PgysjNQcjB — Fiscalía General de la República El Salvador (@FGR_SV) August 9, 2023

Bukele would also direct that Erick Garcia be kicked out of Nuevas Ideas and the Legislative Assembly and then prosecuted. On May 3, 2024, a Salvadoran court convicted Garcia of "ideological falsehoods" and sentenced him to five years in prison. No word on whatever happened to the drug-trafficking allegations. RevistaFactum published a copy of an August 30, 2023 sealed court order which authorized the ongoing pretrial detention of Muyshondt, and set a six month period for the investigatory phase of the prosecution, to expire on February 25, 2024. Muyshondt would not live to see the end of that investigatory phase. (The sealed court order had been leaked by cyber-hackers operating under the moniker CiberinteligenciaSV).



The fact that Muyshondt had suddenly been arrested and held incommunicado by Salvadoran security forces, after denouncing corruption in Bukele's Nuevas Ideas party, produced a torrent of rumors and suspicion on social media. Salvadoran authorities were silent on where he was being held, on his physical condition, and did not produce Muyshondt in public for any hearings. His family was kept in the dark, and rumors abounded about what could happen to a close advisor who had exposed corruption within Nuevas Ideas. Partly to rebut those rumors, on November 1, 2023, Attorney General's office Screenshot from Nov. 1, 2023 video

Partly to rebut those rumors, on November 1, 2023, Attorney General's office posted a video of Muyshondt in custody on X. Three months later Muyshondt died still in state custody in a Salvadoran hospital on February 7, 2024. The initial cause of death was listed as pulmonary edema, a build-up of fluid in the lungs. The circumstances surrounding his death were murky: