The Strongman's Military
In countries like El Salvador, where values of an
authoritarian culture still prevail, these campaigns
that praise the virtues of the military,
making them look like heroes and saviors
capable of solving the problems that civilians cannot solve,
further foster an authoritarian culture. -- Jeannette Aguilar
Sunday, September 15, was Independence Day in El Salvador. On Sunday, school students filled streets across the country marching in civic parades, the national anthem was sung, and San Salvador saw the large annual parade which during Nayib Bukele’s presidency has been a celebration of the police and military security forces.
On Sunday night, the president gave his Independence Day discourse to the nation in the form of an address to the 18,000 soldiers on the military parade grounds before him. All the imagery of the broadcast speech revolved around the Salvadoran military and police and their president, their Commander General.
The troops stood motionless at attention for almost an hour as the president spoke and video camera-carrying drones buzzed overhead. He called the military and police forces of the country “the pillars on which we are building a new El Salvador." He praised them for being part of a project guided by their God and that they were the true heroes responsible for El Salvador being safe and secure.
Throughout the national broadcast, the cameras regularly cut to views of the ranks of soldiers, carrying their weapons and often wearing specialized gear.
Ponemos a disposición de los salvadoreños la nueva “Plaza Bicentenario de Fundación de la Fuerza Armada de El Salvador”, ubicada en el Bulevar Luis Poma, San Salvador. Este espacio conmemora nuestros 200 años de historia y celebra el firme compromiso de nuestra institución con la… pic.twitter.com/mfrxO33wWf— FUERZA ARMADA (@FUERZARMADASV) September 15, 2024
When Bukele took office for a second (unconstitutional) term this June, his military was there to salute him with an artillery salute and military parade.
There is a fundamental political element, and that is that, in our countries, there is no better ally for an illegitimate government than the military; if you have military support, the military is going to obey the orders, even political orders. And this is not an ideological issue; that is very important. Now we realize this administration's military is not the military of old that had a perfectly defined ideological estate; these soldiers for this administration and their ideological loyalties are quite flexible. Therefore, they are going to adapt to a president and a government that protects their advantages and prerogatives and one that does not endanger the sustainability of the institution.
According to Aguilar, the lauding of the military by Bukele, as exemplified by his speech to the nation Sunday night, plays an important role in the citizens' willingness to forego their constitutional guarantees of justice and due process during the ongoing State of Exception:
[T]he government uses the state of
exception to praise the heroic work of the military members, providing them
with all kinds of financial and political support. Here, the military has
become both a political instrument and the main component of the communication
and publicity strategy of the state of exception, which despite being atrocious
and dehumanizing, continues to have the support of important portions of the
population.
