The Maquilishuat: El Salvador's national tree
|Maquilishuat tree
The scientific name of the maquilishuat is Tabebuia rosea. In other parts of the world it is known as the "pink poui", and "rosy trumpet tree" and "roble de sabana". The tree is predominantly found in subtropical dry forests, is common in Central America, and can grow to a height of 30 meters.
According to El Salvador's environment ministry, the maquilishuat has ecosystem relevance since its flowers attract a variety of pollinators, such as bees and hummingbirds. Its seeds are a source of food for various species of birds and mammals.
Some maquilishuat trees along the streets in San Salvador:
El Maquilishuat— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 2, 2024
Nunca he entendido por qué la ciudad no está llena de estos árboles.
Es nuestro árbol nacional, una especie nativa; además es bonito y encaja perfectamente en el ecosistema.
Ministro @RomeoHerrera1, deberíamos llenar la ciudad de estos árboles. pic.twitter.com/J7UP800F6I
The Maquilishuat.
I have never understood why the city is not full of these trees. It is our national tree, a native species; It is also beautiful and fits perfectly into the ecosystem.
Minister @RomeoHerrera1, we should fill the city with these trees.
And because presidential tweets must be complied with immediately:
Hemos iniciado con el traslado de árboles de Maquilishuat🌳🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/JYWPOGSFxP— Romeo Rodríguez 🇸🇻 (@RomeoHerrera1) March 3, 2024
We have begun the transfer of Maquilishuat trees.
