On the eve of the election
The international press has turned its attention to little El Salvador, despite everything else going on in the world. My newsfeed is overflowing with articles discussing the Bukele phenomenon in the days before Sunday's election. Here is just a selection:
- A Brutal Crime Crackdown Is Emboldening Leaders Across Latin America (Bloomberg)
- Why the 'world's coolest dictator' is on course for a landslide win in El Salvador (NPR)
- Gangsters in El Salvador are terrified of strongman Nayib Bukele (The Economist)
- The ‘cult’ of Bukele: El Salvador’s bitcoin-loving strongman heads for second term (Financial Times)
- El Salvador’s Bukele has everyone’s attention as he seeks reelection in spite of the constitution (AP)
- El Salvador’s vice president discusses controversial crackdown on gangs, upcoming election (PBS NewsHour)
- ‘Trapped in this hell’: How one El Salvador town transformed under Bukele (AlJazeera)
- He Cracked Down on Gangs and Rights. Now He’s Set to Win a Landslide.
