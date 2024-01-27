My trip to the library
I had a tour of the library during the second week of January. Although seven weeks had passed since the opening of the library to the general public, visitors still needed to wait outside on a weekday morning in a long queue to gain admittance through a guided tour. Tours were given by smiling young people with internships, including tours given in English to foreign tourists who might want to see Bukele's library.
The first floors you encounter in the library are dedicated to children's books and learning from the earliest ages. In addition to play areas, learning toys and children's books, there are areas for children on the autism spectrum and children who are visually impaired. These floors of the library are brightly colored and inviting for the young learner.
There is a definite emphasis in this library on popular culture. Here you will find zones of the library dedicated to the Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Marvel and DC comics, Legos and Star Wars. Kids and kids at heart can pose with life size storm troopers from Star Wars or build a model with Legos. A separate corner is dedicated to The Little Prince, (El Principito), whose author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry had a Salvadoran wife and where many elements of the book are references to geographical features of El Salvador.
|The Little Prince area
|Legos
|Star Wars zone
|Video gaming zone on large screens
There is a definite emphasis on digital technology in El Salvador's new library. Computers, video games and simulators are available on different floors. The library is said to have robotics, virtual reality and 3D modelling.
Books, however, play almost no role in this library outside of children's books on the lower levels. It is not until you reach the fifth floor of the library building that you reach a collection of nonfiction books. While our tour was paused, I wandered into the stacks to check out what this national library had to offer. What I found were brand new books, with no rhyme or reason or organizational scheme or indexing.
Take this random shelf for example:
While the areas devoted to early childhood and primary grade children were impressive and beautiful, you also come to realize that the actual reach of this library (outside of tours by visitors to the center of the city who come to admire all the shiny objects inside) is likely to be fairly limited. It is difficult to imagine groups of more than 10 or 15 children of a given age group participating in an area at a time. Although the library is going to be open 24 hours a day year round, its location is not a place where large groups of potential users live within walking distance. Nor are there significant amounts of study space or numbers of individual computer terminals.
The cultural resources in El Salvador which are within reach of much of the population are actually being closed. The Ministry of Culture is closing half of the 152 Casas de la Cultura ("Culture Houses") in municipalities all across El Salvador. The Casas de la Cultura functioned as museums, libraries, repositories of local history and legends, sites of workshops in visual and performing arts, and more. These resources close to the people are now being abandoned in favor of the gleaming new library in the nation's capital. Meanwhile, schools throughout the country lack even the most basic library resources.
|Casa de la Cultura in Dulce Nombre de Maria, Chalatenango
By design, the National Library of El Salvador would fit more in Silicon Valley or the City of London.But it is in the heart of the Salvadoran capital, in contrast to the neoclassical National Palace and cathedral.It is perhaps the most literal symbol of the renewed country of which Nayib Bukele boasts after five years in office, whose main policy has been the pacification of what was the most violent country in Latin America through his successful yet controversial war on gangs.Once again a candidate to head the executive branch, Bukele, who like a good former publicist does not miss the power of a powerful image, inaugurated the library on November 14 in the middle of the campaign for the general elections on February 4
