Internal police reports show significant gang presence remains in El Salvador

In addition, progress in dismantling these gang structures has not been consistent throughout the country. The PNC and armed forces have hit the gangs hardest in the departments of Cuscatlán, Santa Ana, San Miguel, La Unión, and Usulután. But there has been markedly less impact in San Salvador, Ahuachapán, Morazán, Cabañas, La Libertad, and La Paz.In two departments -- Chalatenango and San Vicente -- the number of groups has remained the same. But the most surprising case is Sonsonate, where the number of groups has increased from five to six.While the MS13 and the Barrio 18 Sureños have been hit the hardest, 33% and 35% of their members remain at large, respectively.The Barrio 18 Revolucionarios -- a gang with a strong presence in the eastern half of the San Salvador metropolitan area and in the departments of La Libertad and La Paz -- seems to have resisted the offensive better, or its dismantling has not been as high a priority. Either way, 46% of its members are free.Across all gangs, the report indicates that 42,826 active gang members, aspirants, and collaborators remain free, 36% of all those registered. The highest percentage of free members are the homeboys, with 40% at large.To put it more precisely, of the 72,871 people detained between March 2022 and August 2023, only 1,230 (1.7%) have been identified as "ringleaders," a category in which the PNC includes various levels of leadership such as ranfleros, clique runners, and palabreros.The crackdown has also seen varying efficiency in different parts of the country. San Vicente, Cabañas, La Paz, La Libertad, and San Salvador are the departments with the most gang members who avoided capture. Although in the case of the latter two -- the most urban parts of El Salvador -- this could be because gang members have gone into hiding in the interior of the country or abroad.On the other hand, the government's attack has been more forceful in Cuscatlán and in the four eastern departments of El Salvador.