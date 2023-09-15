Independence Day in El Salvador was filled with people marching in various locations throughout the country.

The parade through San Salvador sponsored by the national government was filled with military displays and marching bands and more military displays:













Meanwhile demonstrators protesting policies of the Bukele government also marched, seeking justice for thousands of innocent people imprisoned under the ongoing State of Exception, demanding rights for labor activists, protesting inadequate support of the healthcare sector, denouncing Bukele's violation of the constitution in seeking reelection, and pointing to the impact of the increasing cost of living:





🇸🇻 #15DeSeptiembre | Este día, diversas organizaciones y miles de personas de diferentes sectores del país, se manifestaron en rechazo a la reelección presidencial y otras causas sociales derivadas de las políticas del gobierno de @nayibbukele.



📸 Cortesía pic.twitter.com/JpzICIICK9 — FOCOS (@focostv) September 15, 2023





But true non-partisan, patriotic spirit could be seen in the Independence Day parades organized by schools throughout the country. Here is a sample of pictures from the parades in the town of Tonacatepeque, northeast of San Salvador:



