Cristosal report reveals torture chamber which is Salvadoran prisons under State of Exception
El Salvador's leading human rights organization released a damning report today documenting the widespread abuse, torture and deaths of pre-trial detainees under the Bukele regime "State of Exception" which has now last more than 14 months. These are people awaiting trial, which is the case for the overwhelming majority of the 68,000 people swept up off the streets of El Salvador since the State of Exception began on March 27, 2022.
The full Cristosal report is available in Spanish for download here. What follows is my English translation of the Cristosal news release announcing the report. (The translation has not been reviewed or approved by Cristosal).
Cristosal Research Reveals Systematic torture and more than 150 deaths of detainees
The organization
documented 139 deaths during the first year of the regime, that is, between
March 27 2022 and March 27, 2023. Of these, four were women and 135 men. None
of the deceased persons had yet been found guilty of the crime that was charged
against them at the time of their arrest. Through April 2023, the number of
deaths registered by Cristosal was 153.
To obtain this
information, the organization carried out field investigations -including in common
graves-, collection of extensive photographic documentation of the bodies and death
report of the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML); as well as interviews with
relatives, neighbors, acquaintances of the people deceased and people who were
detained. The vast majority of people interviewed expressed fear of being
identified or making public statements, due to fear of reprisals from the
authorities. In addition, their main concern is guaranteeing the subsistence
and care of the children and daughters of deceased persons. In addition, many
of these families have also suffered forced displacement.
The investigation
carried out by Cristosal reveals that the deaths that occurred in state custody
were the result of torture and serious and systematic injuries inflicted on
detainees. Photographs and the IML itself documented signs of suffocation,
fractures, numerous bruises, lacerations and even perforations in the corpses.
Almost half of the people who died in prisons were victims of confirmed,
possible or suspected violent deaths. Furthermore, about a fifth of these
deaths were caused by pathologies that show deliberate negligence in the
provision of medical assistance, medicines and food, even registering deaths as
due to malnutrition.
The report details
dozens of testimonies and cases. One of these is that of a 24-year-old young
man who devoted himself to fishing and died in the ambulance before entering
the Zacamil National Hospital. His body had a hole going through one of his
shoulders and lacerations on his knees, but the death report of the IML
determined that he died as a result of “pulmonary edema”. The impact of his death
caused his five-month-pregnant wife to lose their unborn child.
The organization's
report delves into the practices of torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading
acts that have been inflicted on a widespread basis on thousands of people
detained under the exception regime. These actions clearly reveal that they are
part of a punitive policy carried out by the guards and officials of the prison
administration. It is evident that such actions require the authorization and
support at the highest level authorities in the Security aparatus.
The collected
testimonial evidence allows verifying the existence of collective torture
practices time of entering prison facilities. These include trauma inflicted with
batons or nightsticks by the guards, as well as torture by position, such as
forcing detainees to kneel on gravel until they bleed, keeping them in a
"squatting" position for long periods of time and imposing other
movement restrictions. These forms of torture are perpetrated throughout the
months during the imprisonment.
In addition, cases
of suffocation and electric shock have been reported, as well as penetrating
injuries that have been verified in people who died inside penal centers. Indiscriminate
use of pepper spray for the purpose of inflicting pain has also been documented.
Extreme humiliations have been recorded,
such as throwing the inmates' food onto the ground and into the mud, then
forcing them under threats to eat directly from the ground using only their
mouths, while they are denigrated by calling them "dogs". Some
detainees have been forced to witness torture inflicted on others, even going
as far as witnessing deaths caused by beatings inflicted by guards.
One of the
testimonies on torture included in the report is the one detailed by a
23-year-old young man: “When we arrived at the prison, they took us off the
coaster, and the first thing is that they pushed us down where there was
gravel. We were on gravel for half an hour and trembling with fear because we
were watching how they were brought in [another group that entered before];
crouched, kneeling, and they beat you. Next to me there was a kid who had
osteoporosis, he trembled with fear and told me “they are going to kill me
here”, and I told him “calm down”. They did
not beat me, but since that kid was sick, he couldn't run; he was coming slow
and they beat him. Even though he was sick, that didn't matter to them. He told
them that he had to take a pill, because he had some pills and he said he was
going to have a fit. They didn't care, they threw them away. They have no respect for you, for them you are
of no use, and you are practically trash”.
The massive
arbitrary detentions constitute the entry point to a cycle of terror that, in
addition to the aforementioned, includes the imposition of de facto anticipated
sentences and trials without minimum procedural guarantees. As Cristosal has
pointed out in previous reports, the systematic perpetration of these
violations of human rights, as a State policy adopted at the highest level, in
a systematic fashion and aimed at a specific segment of the population
(inhabitants of troubled communities, in situations of poverty and mostly young
people), allows them to be classified as crimes against humanity under
international law.
This research
acquires particular relevance in a context characterized by the widespread absence
of public information, the manipulation of statistics and the distortion of
data in order to polish the image of government management in security matters.
In addition, the families of those who have been deprived of liberty during the
emergency regime continue without obtaining information about the living
conditions of their loved ones, their state of health and, what is even more
grave, the date and cause of death. The General Directorate of Penal Centers
(DGCP) does not report about deaths or violent deaths of people in their
custody, and in most cases, the relatives find out through funeral home
employees or, sometimes, through social networks.
Cristosal called
on the Salvadoran State to clarify the conditions of the detainees in the
prisons, respect due process, release innocent people, answer for deaths in its
custody, provide all the necessary information to the families, and be done
with these practices endorsed by an unconstitutional exception regime.
