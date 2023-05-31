Bukele's 4 years in office in pictures
June 1 is the four year anniversary of Nayib Bukele taking office as president of El Salvador. Here is a collection of photos which illustrate the course his presidency has taken.
|June 1, 2019. Bukele delivered his inaugural address in front of the National Palace in central San Salvador.
September 15, 2019. The government staged an elaborate military parade for Independence Day, passing in front of a viewing stand where Nayib and Gabriela Bukele are seated. This was an early example of how Bukele would work to bring the military close to his presidency and would later deploy it in measures from pandemic relief to the war on gangs.
September 26, 2019. Bukele took to the rostrum at the UN General Assembly to take a selfie and tell world leaders that their methods of communication were outdated during a time of social media.
|April 24, 2020. Bukele enjoyed a close relationship with the US Ambassador to El Salvador appointed by Donald Trump, Ronald Johnson, who served until Trump left office. They are seen here on a phone call with Trump.
June 21, 2020. Bukele opened Hospital El Salvador. As he led the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Bukele's signature projects was to convert San Salvador's convention center into a hospital to treat COVID patients. The hospital was never as large as the president claimed but it did treat hundreds of COVID patients. Because the government was never transparent with COVID data, the actual number of deaths from COVID in the country may never be known.
2020. Throughout the pandemic, Bukele gathered a group of political advisers from Venezuela who formed a sort of shadow cabinet in his government. Pictured here with one of those advisors, Lester Toledo.
|May 29, 2021. Bukele speaks to attendees of the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games 2021. The always image conscious Bukele regime has focused on branding and attracting tourism with efforts like Surf City.
September 7, 2021. Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador alongside the US dollar. The government's Chivo wallet app fails repeatedly in early weeks. Bitcoin would be Bukele's initiative least popular with the Salvadoran public.
|September 21, 2021. The social media president changed his Twitter profile to declare himself the "Coolest Dictator in the World."
2021-2022. Bukele would become a favorite of the far right in the United States, especially with (former) Fox News host Tucker Carlson
September 15, 2022. In a speech to the nation on El Salvador's Independence Day, Bukele announces he will seek reelection in 2024, despite multiple provisions in the constitution which prohibit the immediate reelection of a president.
|January 31, 2023. Bukele inaugurates the Center for Confinement of Terrorists (CECOT), the mega-prison said to be designed to hold 40,000 prisoners, of the more than 68,000 captured so far during the State of Exception and Bukele's war on gangs.
Comments