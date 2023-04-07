Semana Santa
This week is Semana Santa (Holy Week) in El Salvador. A week of religious celebrations commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and of vacations and time spent with family. Although recent polling shows that fewer than 40% of Salvadorans now describe themselves as members of the Roman Catholic church, the cultural flavor of Semana Santa is deeply rooted in centuries of Roman Catholicism. Here is a collection of videos to share some of the week's events in different parts of the country.Palm Sunday procession in San Salvador:
El #CentroHistóricoSS es la ruta de la fe. La procesión recorre: la iglesia El Rosario, Catedral y puntos emblemáticos.— Alcaldía de San Salvador (@alcaldia_ss) April 2, 2023
El corazón de El Salvador recibe a miles de feligreses en la primera actividad de la Semana Santa. ✝️⛪️
¡Sin duda alguna, un día histórico!🌿 pic.twitter.com/xw1QcXwqGo
Monday of Semana Santa in Sonsonate:
In Texistepeque, los Talciguines -- devils -- run through the streets of the town, whipping passersby, until confronted by Jesus who defeats them.
In many towns and cities in El Salvador, a city street may be decorated with carpets made with colored salts. The longest of all is in the town of Sensuntepeque :
Procession from Calvary Church in San Salvador.
#SemanaSanta | Ha salido la Procesión del Silencio en la iglesia El Calvario, de San Salvador.— La Prensa Gráfica (@prensagrafica) April 7, 2023
Video: LPG/Mercedes Arias. #ElSalvador pic.twitter.com/60bpUc7CzR
The Good Friday procession in downtown San Salvador ends at Calvary Church.
Photo gallery of processions on the Wednesday of Semana Santa in the town of Izalco.
Photo gallery of Palm Sunday processions in Panchimalco a town known for art and flowers. (Video link).
