This week is Semana Santa (Holy Week) in El Salvador. A week of religious celebrations commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and of vacations and time spent with family. Although recent polling shows that fewer than 40% of Salvadorans now describe themselves as members of the Roman Catholic church, the cultural flavor of Semana Santa is deeply rooted in centuries of Roman Catholicism. Here is a collection of videos to share some of the week's events in different parts of the country.

El #CentroHistóricoSS es la ruta de la fe. La procesión recorre: la iglesia El Rosario, Catedral y puntos emblemáticos.



El corazón de El Salvador recibe a miles de feligreses en la primera actividad de la Semana Santa. ✝️⛪️



In Texistepeque, los Talciguines -- devils -- run through the streets of the town, whipping passersby, until confronted by Jesus who defeats them. -- devils -- run through the streets of the town, whipping passersby, until confronted by Jesus who defeats them.



