Semana Santa


This week is Semana Santa (Holy Week) in El Salvador.   A week of religious celebrations commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and of vacations and time spent with family.  Although recent polling shows that fewer than 40% of Salvadorans now describe themselves as members of the Roman Catholic church, the cultural flavor of Semana Santa is deeply rooted in centuries of Roman Catholicism.  Here is a collection of videos to share some of the week's events in different parts of the country. 

Palm Sunday procession in San Salvador:


Monday of Semana Santa in Sonsonate:

 


In Texistepeque, los Talciguines -- devils -- run through the streets of the town, whipping passersby, until confronted by Jesus who defeats them.

 


In many towns and cities in El Salvador, a city street may be decorated with carpets made with colored salts. The longest of all is in the town of Sensuntepeque :


Procession from Calvary Church in San Salvador.


The Good Friday procession in downtown San Salvador ends at Calvary Church.

 


See also:

Photo gallery of processions on the Wednesday of Semana Santa in the town of Izalco.

Photo gallery of Palm Sunday processions in Panchimalco a town known for art and flowers. (Video link).



Comments

Post a Comment