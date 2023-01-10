2023 and the COVID-19 pandemic

When the 2023 school year starts on February 6, the last pandemic measures will ease. While the entire 2022 school year was hybrid with a mixture of in-person and remote learning, public schools in 2023 will finally return to all in-person classes.

President Bukele who was the country's lead communicator on the pandemic in 2020 has moved on and never mentions the pandemic these days. The last presidential tweet using the word "Covid" was in December 2021.

Mask wearing is not mandated, but is still seen in public spaces, although at much lower levels than a year ago. Gone are the temperature checks and the sanitizing gel at the entrance to every restaurant and supermarket.