Tucker Carlson LOVES Bukele; others not so sure

Despite the small size of El Salvador, president Nayib Bukele manages to be a regular subject of international press attention. Perhaps most prominently, Bukele appeared November 1 on the streaming program of right-wing US television host Tucker Carlson. During their hour long English language conversation, Carlson praised Bukele for his wisdom while Bukele offered up his opinions on global macroeconomics, adoption of Bitcoin, and how the international media and economic press is "Fake news" and propaganda. Bukele then had Spanish subtitles added to the show and made it available on his official Twitter feed for Salvadorans. (Here is the full Bukele interview with Tucker Carlson).

A look at the recent international economic press shows why Bukele has no fondness for it:

El Salvador’s $300 Million Bitcoin ‘Revolution’ Is Failing Miserably (Bloomberg, Nov. 4, 2022) -- "President Nayib Bukele tied his country’s fortunes to the digital token, but there isn’t much sign of it. Easier to find: Mass arrests and soldiers with machine guns."

Most Salvadorans Think Making Bitcoin Legal Tender Was 'Failure' (AFP, Oct. 18, 2022).

El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment: $60 million lost, $375 million spent, little to show so far (CNBC, Oct. 13, 2022.) “It has been a rocky time, with the project not living up to the grand promises made by the country’s popular and outspoken president Nayib Bukele. The use of bitcoin in El Salvador appears to be low, as the currency has lost about 60% of its value since the experiment started and the country still faces plummeting economic growth and a high deficit.”

And still there is not a sign of those “volcano bonds” which Bukele promised in November 2021 would fund his futuristic "Bitcoin City."