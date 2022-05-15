Recent news summary

Here is a summary of some of what has been happening in El Salvador in the first half of May.













US prosecutors inform US court that El Salvador freed 4 MS-13 leaders it sought to extradite.

The US Justice Department has indicted and seeks to prosecute a group of the top leaders of Mara Salvatrucha, several of whom are in El Salvador. The court where the indictment is filed asked prosecutors to give a status report on efforts to extradite those gang members from El Salvador. The Justice Department filed a



Mexican president visits El Salvador.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador,

COVID-19 If you want to know how COVID pandemic is proceeding in El Salvador, I cannot tell you. The Salvadoran government has not updated its official website at https://covid19.gob.sv with data on the reach of vaccinations since April 26 nor has it provided information on the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 since April 9.

Mountaineer is first Salvadoran to reach summit of Mount Everest

Salvadoran mountaineer, Salvadoran mountaineer, Alfa Karina Arrué , is the first Salvadoran climber to reach the summit of Mount Everest. The 46 year old climber and constitutional lawyer reached the summit of the world’s tallest mountain on April 11, after being defeated by the mountain the year before. Large crowds of family members wait outside of the country's prisons hoping to get any word of their husbands and sons caught up in the sweeps. Despite government assurances that it is only arresting gang members, the press continues to publish stories of seemingly innocent people caught up in police attempts to fill quotas of arrests. At least 8 people recently detained have died within the country's prisons since the State of Exception began. Human rights organization Cristosal issued a report detailing 140 denunciations of human rights violations in the first 30 days of the State of Exception.The US Justice Department has indicted and seeks to prosecute a group of the top leaders of Mara Salvatrucha, several of whom are in El Salvador. The court where the indictment is filed asked prosecutors to give a status report on efforts to extradite those gang members from El Salvador. The Justice Department filed a letter to tell the court that it had not yet been able to secure custody of the defendants and that it appeared the Salvadoran government had freed four of gang chieftains.The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, visited El Salvador on May 6 as part of a tour among Central American countries. In statements during the visit, López Obrador, called on the US to increase funding of programs to improve economic conditions in Central America if the US really wants to stem the flow of migrants across Mexico from Central America. For his part, Bukele agreed that El Salvador wanted to reduce the loss of productive workers to the migrant journey northwards. López Obrador also mentioned that Mexico was proud of the role it played in hosting talks which led to the 1992 Chapultepec Peace Accords ending El Salvador's civil war. In contrast, Bukele has called the Peace Accords a "farce." The public remarks of the two presidents did not touch on the State of Exception currently in place in El Salvador.