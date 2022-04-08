Chilling effects

No to Censorship

“For many years, readers have turned to El Faro’s pages for clear-eyed and critical journalism committed to understanding the social and political phenomena that determine the lives of millions of Salvadorans and Central Americans.





“That task includes explaining the gangs: their origins, their radical expansion in northern Central America, their subjugation of large swaths of the population, and their back-door bargaining with politicians and governments for more than a decade. Without an independent press, the public would have never learned of these pacts. This ongoing work is now a crime punishable with up to 15 years of prison in El Salvador.





“The reforms to the Penal Code approved this week by the Bukele-controlled Legislative Assembly are a gag order on the press and freedom of expression, but above all else, an assault on the public’s right to be informed. What should citizens know about El Salvador’s gangs? Nothing, according to the government.





“In a democracy, those in power do not decide what is published or not. But this new law, passed by the legislature at the command of President Nayib Bukele, comes when democratic order has already been dismantled in El Salvador and the regime goes to every length to hide its corruption and its negotiations with criminal groups. That is why today, in objection to this gag order, we will keep closed our home page. This country paid too high a price for its freedoms. We cannot allow them to be snatched away by a regime bent on leaving its citizens in darkness.



