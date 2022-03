Tidal wave of murders leads to suspension of constitutional rights

Saturday, March 26, was one of the bloodiest days in recent memory in El Salvador. 62 homicides were reported just that day, a total never before seen for a single day in this violent country of 6.3 million people. This came on top of 14 murders the day before. There were murders committed in 12 of El Salvador's 14 departments. In contrast, during the entire month of February, there were only 79 murders. Since 2020, El Salvador had been averaging fewer than 4 homicides per day.





There was one message from the weekend's violence: El Salvador's street gangs maintain the capacity and the numbers to wreak havoc across the country when it suits them. The relative calm of the past few years meant that the gangs had decided that homicides were not in their interest, whether that decision was the result of negotiating with the government or otherwise, and the relative calm was not the result of Nayib Bukele's militarized "Territorial Control Plan."





In response to the tidal wave of murders, president Nayib Bukele made a call for the Legislative Assembly to pass a "state of exception" to suspend certain constitutional guarantees as the security forces combat the violence. States of exception are authorized in article 29 of El Salvador's Constitution which provides that guarantees can be suspended for a period of up to 30 days by decree of the Legislative Assembly in case of "war, invasion of territory, rebellion, sedition, catastrophe, epidemic, or other general disaster, or serious disturbances of the public order."









Bukele also gave orders that gang members within the country's prisons suffer the consequences of the murders across the country, ordering a nationwide prison lockdown:







Director [of Prisons} Osiris Luna Meza, decree once again a maximum

emergency in all the security and maximum security prisons, all cells

closed 24/7, no one goes out, not to the yard.



Message for the gangs: for your actions, now your "homeboys" will not be able to

see a ray of sunlight.





In the wee hours of Sunday morning, the Legislative Assembly passed the "state of exception" decree with 67 votes in favor out of the 84 member body. (There were no votes against, only some who were absent and a few abstentions). The decree suspends for 30 days constitutional rights of freedom of association, the right to a legal defense, the right to see a judge in 72 hours after arrest, and freedom from interception of mail and communications. The measure was signed by Bukele and published and went into effect Sunday morning.