Of Chivo Pets, Boomer Senators, and a "Haven for Freedom"

Today's post is a mashup of a variety of things being covered in El Salvador in the last few weeks.

President Nayib Bukele announced the opening of the Chivo Pets public veterinary hospital. People will be able to bring their pets to the modern new facility for treatment which will only cost 25 cents, as long as they pay using the Chivo digital wallet or another cryptocurrency wallet:





Bukele has said that the Chivo Pets hospital was paid for with the government's profits on Bitcoin. The problem with that statement is that as of today, the government has not seen profits, but instead has accumulated unrealized losses of $15.6 million USD at today's prices:





Beyond Bitcoin, Bukele recently tweeted that he will be sending a set of legal reforms to the Legislative Assembly to modernize El Salvador's economy and facilitate the issuance of the Bitcoin "volcano bonds":