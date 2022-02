Of Chivo Pets, Boomer Senators, and a "Haven for Freedom"

Today's post is a mashup of a variety of things being covered in El Salvador in the last few weeks.

President Nayib Bukele announced the opening of the Chivo Pets public veterinary hospital. People will be able to bring their pets to the modern new facility for treatment which will only cost 25 cents, as long as they pay using the Chivo digital wallet or another cryptocurrency wallet:





Wanna watch a video about #Bitcoin and pets?@chivopets is the first ever #Bitcoin fully funded animal hospital.



Every treatment will cost only $0.25, paid in #BTC, with any wallet. https://t.co/qODeo1eO3M — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) February 25, 2022









Bukele has said that the Chivo Pets hospital was paid for with the government's profits on Bitcoin. The problem with that statement is that as of today, the government has not seen profits, but instead has accumulated unrealized losses of $15.6 million USD at today's prices:





If nothing else, tying a public veterinary hospital to Bukele's Bitcoin initiative for his country is a clever public relations tactic, one which gets lots of favorable mentions in the Bitcoin enthusiast community online. Such social media focused actions are typical for Bukele says this article in Business Insider: El Salvador's Nayib Bukele is a president for the meme-stock generation: He's obsessed with stonks, silly numbers, bitcoin, and the 'dip'

The Wall Street Journal did a feature length balanced story on Bukele and Bitcoin recently titled Can Bitcoin Be a National Currency? El Salvador Is Trying to Find Out . We get a glimpse at some of the problems afflicting the Chivo Bitcoin Wallet rollout in El Salvador in this article: Athena Sues Ex-CEO For Trying To Take Over Chivo ATM Business In El Salvador

Beyond Bitcoin, Bukele recently tweeted that he will be sending a set of legal reforms to the Legislative Assembly to modernize El Salvador's economy and facilitate the issuance of the Bitcoin "volcano bonds":