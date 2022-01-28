Bukele's Bitcoin gambit mostly gathering criticism


The adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador has not created a financial bonanza for El Salvador.  Instead, El Salvador's Bitcoin trading, led by its Bitcoin-cyber bro president, has accumulated $18 million USD  in unrealized losses, and the country's credit rating on world financial markets has fallen through the floor.  The International Monetary Fund urges Bukele to reverse course, and the likelihood of needed loan funding from the IMF seems ever more remote.

All of this has produced an abundance of negative commentary in the world press.   Today, only the Bitcoin maximalists seem to be unreserved fans of Bukele's Bitcoin gambit.   Here is a collection of recent articles:



Investment losses on El Salvador's Bitcoin purchases
announced by Bukele on Twitter



Comments

Post a Comment