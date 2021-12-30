My top tweets of the year 2021


These were my top 10 tweets of 2021 by number of retweets. They are presented here in chronological order.  Not surprisingly, they are dominated by news created by Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele.  

Jan 31 -- relating to an armed attack on members of FMLN leaving a rally.

Feb 11 -- after AP reported Bukele had been snubbed asking for a meeting with Biden administration.

May 7 -- financial market reaction to May 1 impeachment of judges and attorney general.

Aug 22

Sept 15
Sept 16

Sept. 19

Sept 24

Oct 17

Oct 17

Dec 13

My most "liked" tweet was this one, which was also the only one of my tweets retweeted by Bukele:

