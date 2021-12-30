My top tweets of the year 2021

These were my top 10 tweets of 2021 by number of retweets. They are presented here in chronological order. Not surprisingly, they are dominated by news created by Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele.

Nayib Bukele, in an awful tweet when no details are yet available said "it appears that the moribund parties have put in motion their ultimate plan. What desperation to not lose their privileges and corruption. I thought they could not fall lower, but they fell." https://t.co/rsQilUPEvT — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) February 1, 2021





Bukele tells the diplomatic corps that the international press lies. https://t.co/DMUmnRczcd — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) February 11, 2021





Here is graph if you include the earlier dates for that same 2052 bond. pic.twitter.com/3Kt9Ww60rr — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) May 7, 2021





"A government which fails to honor the current constitution, has lost the moral authority to propose amendments to that document, no matter how modern and progressive those amendments might be." https://t.co/YsmvnFJHSR pic.twitter.com/mtd1LmrGQX — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) August 22, 2021





Nayib Bukele is on @TIME's list of the 100 most influential people of 2021, but he probably does not like the write-up. #TIME100 https://t.co/Q80QxgCLYr — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) September 16, 2021

And then there is the head of Nuevas Ideas in the Legislative Assembly who clearly did not read the Time Magazine description of why Bukele is influential before he retweeted it. https://t.co/D8hXmJodXC — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) September 16, 2021





How a Salvadoran government minister, prison chief Osiris Luna, sold more than $1 million in emergency COVID food relief on the black market. https://t.co/0D1F6LHylu via @_ElFaro_ — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) September 20, 2021





Posting in case anyone is trying to change the subject. https://t.co/AtkyEB6iOe — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) September 24, 2021





Civil society groups in El Salvador have called for more protest marches this morning against Bukele govt policies. Many reports on Twitter this morning of military and police checkpoints on routes into San Salvador. https://t.co/MynNCVROYa — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) October 17, 2021





Not sure if this is a measure of the effectiveness of marches in San Salvador today, but @NayibBukele tweeted or retweeted about them 41 separate times starting this morning. — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) October 17, 2021





If you assume Bukele has not sold any BTC that El Salvador purchased, with price at 10:40PM tonight, of 1 BTC = $47,172, then the approximate accumulated loss on El Salvador's BTC portfolio is now $5.68 million. pic.twitter.com/yhw12jAPUr — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) December 14, 2021





Vaccinations for COVID-19 in El Salvador now open to persons of any nationality, and down to age 6. Booster (3rd dose) shots available 4 months after first round of shots. https://t.co/00obZmQAfV — Tim Muth (@TimMuth) October 19, 2021

Jan 31 -- relating to an armed attack on members of FMLN leaving a rally.Feb 11 -- after AP reported Bukele had been snubbed asking for a meeting with Biden administration.May 7 -- financial market reaction to May 1 impeachment of judges and attorney general.Aug 22Sept 15Sept 16Sept. 19Sept 24Oct 17Oct 17Dec 13My most "liked" tweet was this one, which was also the only one of my tweets retweeted by Bukele: