It was Bitcoin Day in El Salvador

Today, September 7, 2021, Bitcoin (BTC) became legal tender in El Salvador. That makes El Salvador the first country to adopt the crypto-currency as one of its recognized currencies, along with the US dollar, for engaging in all sorts of transactions. This comes only four months after Nayib Bukele announced his plans at a speech to a Bitcoin conference in Miami. It is still a plan with which the Salvadoran public disagrees

The day started with technical glitches as the Chivo digital wallet app did not appear in the Apple or Android app stores at the start of the day. President Bukele tweeted that testing was still going on. By mid-day, the app was available for Apple devices, but later in the day it was still not available for Android devices other than Huawei phones through the Huawei app gallery.

On social media, it was a day of competing images. The twitter account of Chivo spent the day tweeting the advertisements of various local establishments who announced they were accepting Bitcoin. (Legally, every business which has the technical capability to accept Bitcoin is supposed to do so under the law). In addition to local firms, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, McDonalds, major cellphone companies, all showed themselves ready to accept Bitcoin payments.





Local bakery ad





But the day also saw protests against the adoption of the Bitcoin law. Marchers went from the Salvador del Mundo monument to the outskirts of the Legislative Assembly. The marchers were decrying recent actions by Bukele to consolidate power such as the destitution of one third of the country's judges and a court ruling opening the way for Bukele to double his consecutive years in office. In addition, many marchers carried signs demanding a repeal of the Bitcoin law. (Video of protests)



