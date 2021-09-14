El Salvador hopes to vaccinate its way out of third wave of COVID cases

As always, the scarcity of quality data being released by the government continues to be a challenge in assessing the extent of the pandemic in El Salvador. Other than the number of vaccinations each day, the government has ceased regularly updating its COVID-19 dashboard at covid19.gob.sv. The government does not release statistics on the level of hospitalization or the levels of breakthrough infections. The government does not provide information on the vaccination percentages by different age groups.

A report in La Prensa Grafica on September 9 cited unnamed sources within Hospital El Salvador, the country's flagship hospital for treating COVID-19 patients, saying that the hospital was on the brink of collapse as a result of the surge in COVID patients and that all ventilators and all ICU beds were already in use.

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, Minister of Health Francisco Alabi said that additional beds can be brought online. But the challenge for El Salvador is that the number of qualified intensive care practitioners can't be increased in the same way. In other words, there may not be anyone to care for the people in those extra beds.

The primary response of the government to this surge in cases caused by the novel coronavirus is to continue its strong vaccination campaign, one of the leaders in the region.