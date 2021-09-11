A collection of news coverage
El Salvador has been receiving a great deal of coverage in English language press in recent weeks. Here's a collection touching on Salvadoran democracy, Bitcoin, Bukele and TPS.
- “El Salvador isn’t a democracy anymore” (El Faro, Sep. 8, 2021) -- Interview with Santiago Cantón, former executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.
- Is El Salvador’s President Trying to Shut Down a Hearing on the Infamous El Mozote Massacre? (The New Yorker, Sep 9, 2021) -- the law terminating careers of judges over 60 years of age and its impact on the historic trial of the worst single massacre in Latin America history.
- Gift for El Salvador mudslide victims comes at steep price (AP, Sep. 3, 2021) -- Nayib Bukele delivered small modern houses to the victims of a mudslide, but never asked if that's what they wanted.
- El Salvador's bitcoin digital wallet beset by technical glitches (Reuters, Sep. 10, 2021) -- four days after the launch of the Chivo App, many users are still reporting problems.
- El Salvador Taps Billionaire-Backed Bitcoin Unicorn In Historic Legal Tender Debut (Forbes, Sep. 7, 2021) -- Some detail about the Bitcoin company which provides the processing for the Chivo wallet.
- El Salvador’s bitcoin bro president is beloved and dangerous (The Economist,Sep. 11, 2021)
- Nayib Bukele is wrecking democracy in El Salvador (The Economist, Sep. 11, 2021) (The Economist used to say nice things about Bukele: El Salvador's rising political star, March 10, 2018).
- Government of El Salvador defends Bukele’s right to stand for reelection (AFP, Sep. 10, 2021) - The legal adviser to the president responds to criticisms of the ruling allowing immediate reelection to a second term.
- El Salvador’s Democracy in Rapid Decline, Human Rights Watch Says (Bloomberg, Sep. 7, 2021). Human Rights Watch has been a strong critic of Bukele for most of his presidency.
- Ruling on Bukele Reelection Prompts US Comparisons to Venezuela (El Faro, Sep. 5, 2021) -- Coverage of the court ruling on immediate reelection.
- TPS Extended Through 2022 For El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sudan (Miami Herald, Sep. 10, 2021) -- TPS eligibility was set to expire in early October, but now is extended, without the need to reapply, through the end of 2022.
