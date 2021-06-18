Looking at Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador
There has been a huge amount written about El Salvador's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in the country. So much so that it makes little sense for me to write another post of my own. Instead, here is an extensive collection of what has been written in English about the new Bitcoin law:
What has happened so far:
- How El Salvador Adopted Bitcoin in Five Hours (El Faro English)
- The price that President Bukele is ready to pay to turn El Salvador into a bitcoin nation (El Pais)
- What you need to know about El Salvador’s plan to use volcano-powered bitcoin as legal tender (Washington Post)
- Why El Salvador sees a future in Bitcoin (Boston Globe)
- El Salvador bitcoin transfers soar, but still a fraction of dollar remittances (Reuters)
- World Bank rejects El Salvador request for help on bitcoin implementation (Reuters)
- El Salvador’s small business owners uncertain about Bitcoin (El Salvador Info)
- Camarasal Poll Shows Entrepreneurs Are Worried About Bitcoin Law in El Salvador (Bitcoin.com)
El Zonte and Bitcoin Beach:
- What Happened When a 3,000-Person Village in El Salvador Became “Bitcoin Beach” (Slate)
- At El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach, a glimpse of crypto economy (AP)
- In El Salvador's bitcoin beach town, digital divide slows uptake (Reuters)
- El Zonte, academia de bitcóin (El Faro)
- Bitcoin Beach: What Happened When an El Salvador Surf Town Went Full Crypto (Bloomberg BusinessWeek)
The proponents:
- Jack Mallers Speech at Bitcoin 2021- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announces Bitcoin as legal tender (YouTube video)
- El Salvador - The Whole Story (podcast interview with Jack Mallers)
- A Global First: Bitcoin as National Currency (Wall Street Journal)
- El Salvador Enacts Bitcoin Law, Ushering In New Era Of Global Monetary Inclusion (Forbes)
- El Salvador Doesn’t Need a Bitcoin Mandate (Nic Carter)
The critics:
- The Bitcoin Law: Counterfeit Free Choice in Currency (George Selgin)
- Is Embracing Bitcoin the Right Move for El Salvador’s Economy? (Various experts in Latin America Advisor)
- El Salvador passes its Bitcoin Law — and it’s a Tether scam (David Gerard)
- El Salvador Is Printing Money With Bitcoin -- Nayib Bukele doesn’t want to ditch dollars. He just wants his own. (David Gerard in Foreign Policy)
- Can Bitcoin become a real currency? Here’s what’s wrong with El Salvador’s crypto plan (The Conversation)
- The problem with El Salvador’s Bitcoin law (Fortune)
- Will Bitcoin Be El Salvador's Passport to Riches? (Bloomberg)
- El Salvador’s bitcoin plan: take your USD and turn them into worthless tethers (Amy Castor)
What is this stuff?:
