A year of COVID-19 in El Salvador

On March 11, 2020, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele issued his first emergency decree to respond to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. This week Thursday, exactly one year later, El Salvador received its second shipment of vaccines and finally plans to partially reopen schools closed by that first decree. Today we look back at the past year with its lockdowns and quarantines, its conflicts among branches of government, and the ups and downs of a pandemic which still afflicts the country.

That first executive decree on March 11 also prohibited the entry into El Salvador of anyone who is not a Salvadoran citizen or permanent resident, effective that same day. Any Salvadoran or resident who returned to the country following the decree was subject to a thirty day quarantine, which did not depend on the country from which the person came or whether the person was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The decree suspended classes in all public and private schools and universities. Gatherings of more than 500 people were prohibited by the March 11 decree.

The lockdown

Ten days later on March 21, Bukele ordered a strict lockdown of the country confining everyone to their homes except certain essential workers. On May 5, that lockdown was tightened with only one person per household allowed to go out to buy food, medicine, or to bank, and only twice per week depending on the person’s identity card number. In a country where 40% or more of people work in the informal economy, and don't eat if they don't go out to work, the lockdown was painful. Some families resorted to waving white flags by the street to show there was a household without food.





President Bukele at a press conference





At one point, Bukele sent troops to the coastal town of Puerto La Libertad to lock it down and enforce a total quarantine after he was angered by persons being found in the streets. In a tweet, he ordered the city to be cordoned off by the military with no one allowed to enter or leave. Residents were confined to their houses without permission to leave even to buy food or medicine. The military blocked all access to the city, and patrolled it wearing masks and toting semi-automatic weapons.

Contention centers

One of the most controversial parts of the early lockdown phase was the use of “contention centers.” The contention centers held persons who entered the country from abroad, or persons who were found to be away from their homes in violation of the lockdown order. Ultimately almost 17,000 persons spent time confined in the centers because they entered the country from abroad or for being found out in public in violation of the lockdown orders.

The confinement of people who had no symptoms of disease for 30 days under guard, often without timely COVID-19 tests or delivery of results raised numerous questions of what level of violation of human rights could be tolerated in the name of slowing the pandemic. Especially in the early days, the conditions in the contention centers were poor, although gradually the government contracted the use of hotels around the country for this purpose. El Salvador’s Supreme Judicial Court would ultimately prohibit the use of contention centers for people who exhibited no risk of contagion and not received due process.

Los varados

On March 17, Bukele ordered the international airport closed to arriving passenger flights. No exceptions were made for Salvadoran citizens or residents of El Salvador caught outside of the country on that date to allow them to return. Hundreds of Salvadorans were stranded outside of the country, “los varados” -- the stranded ones, often without resources for lodging, clothing, etc. There were countless stories of people who had been out of the country with a suitcase for only a week or 10 days, only to find themselves without a way to come home. The government would only gradually start repatriation flights on May 11 after people had been stranded for two months, but the process would stretch on for months longer for some who had been marooned in foreign countries around the world.

Confrontation with other branches of government

On April 15, Bukele went on a twitter rampage to declare that his government would not comply with rulings of the Constitutional Chamber of El Salvador's Supreme Judicial Court. The conflict arose out of a series of rulings by the Chamber which rejected extremes of Bukele's measures against the novel coronavirus, especially the domestic quarantine, or stay at home order.

The Chamber ruled that Bukele exceeded his authority as he has been ruling by decree without laws passed by the Legislative Assembly supporting those actions. The Chamber declared that persons found outside their houses cannot be arrested and carried off to quarantine centers if they are not symptomatic; the police cannot impound cars of persons who violated the quarantine; the government must have a plan to allow Salvadorans stranded abroad to return home.

One hundred days into the pandemic's spread through El Salvador, the complete breakdown of cooperation between the executive and legislative branches of government continued. President Bukele continued to rule by decrees which vary from laws passed by the Assembly, and although the Assembly passed laws to address the pandemic, Bukele vetoed those laws because they do not contain all the provisions which he demands. The Assembly then overrode the vetoes, but when a veto is based on Bukele's claim that the laws violate the Constitution, the Constitutional Chamber then had ro rule on whether the law can go into effect.

Bukele showed little interest in working with the Legislative Assembly throughout the pandemic, instead berating them on Twitter and in Facebook addresses, asserting at one point that the other branches of government were guilty of genocide.

Economic relief

The first attempt at providing economic relief to Salvadorans impacted by the shutdown of the country was through a $300 cash payment per household. This process had enormous challenges as websites and call centers crashed, and desperate people crowded together in long lines at banks and government offices. The effort was improvised, and it showed. In addition, the government suspended Salvadorans' obligations to make many kinds of utility and loan payments during the crisis.





Soldiers delivering food packets