Religious leaders decry political atmosphere in El Salvador
69 Catholic, Protestant and Evangelical Christian leaders in El Salvador published an open letter to the Salvadoran public on Ash Wednesday, February 17. My English translation follows:
“I have seen the affliction of my
people” Exodus 3:7
We, pastors and priests of various Christian
denominations, with deep concern about the situation of sin that permeates
Salvadoran politics and society in general, wish to express the truth in love
to churches, and people in general, to warn them against temptations, false
doctrines and political idolatries. We express our deep unease at a dangerous
time when the churches are exposed to the temptations and bribes of power that
seek to silence their prophetic voice when, rather, they should be attentive to
Paul's exhortation: “Do not be conform to this world, but be transformed
through the renewing of your mind, to be able to discern the will of God: what
is good, acceptable, and perfect" (Romans 12: 2).
We express our deep regret over the practice of the
lie that has invaded political life and is contrary to the commitment to truth
that is morally central to personal and public life. God designed the key to
trust in life in society when he stated, "Do not bear false witness"
(Exodus 20:16). But what we observe now is a normalization of the lie without
decorum on the lips of those who should be leaders of the country. The lie by
civil servants is premeditated, persistent and shameless.
To reiterate false data, misrepresent and distort
information upsets moral expectations and affects the formation of children and
young people. It is our duty to remember that lying always leads to bondage
while the truth is liberating: "You will know the truth and the truth will
set you free" (John 8:32).
We express our deep regret for authoritarian and
domineering attitudes that contradict Christian teachings and break democratic
rules of government. Jesus said, “The rulers of the nations oppress their
subjects, and high officials abuse their authority. But among you, it should
not be like this. On the contrary, whoever wants to become great among you must
be their servant ”(Matthew 20: 25-26). Rulers are called to service, not
tyranny, so the limits, checks, and balances of democracy must be protected
while promoting humility. We support democracy, not because we believe in human
perfection, but on the contrary. Therefore, we reject the tendency to
autocratic political leadership as a theological danger that threatens the
common good. We are concerned about the lack of respect for the rule of law,
not recognizing the equal importance of the three branches of the state, and
replacing civility with dehumanizing hostility towards opponents. Neglecting
ethics and accountability to favor arrogant personal recognition, raises concerns
of political idolatry, since it places electoral interests above ethical norms
that should be non-negotiable for Christians.
We express our deep regret over sinful attitudes of
contempt for human dignity that are expressed in continual incitement to hate
one another. The violent rhetoric has already caused the first murders of
innocents. People created in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:26), with
inalienable dignity and worth, and whose blood now cries out to heaven. Respect
for the sanctity of life must begin with the civility everyone deserves.
Therefore, we reject all types of violence, mistreatment, insults, abusive
aggressiveness, misogyny and sexual harassment that are manifested in the
political environment. It is regrettable that such practices are not only
ignored by the silence of officials, but they are encouraged by covering up
those who exercise them.
We express our deep regret over the increasingly
scandalous cases of corruption that come to light too often and the voluntary acceptance
by God's people who should be firm in rejecting such practices. The Scriptures
advise: "Turn away from idols" (1 John 5:21). Contrary to that, the
idol of corruption is once again worshiped in our country in exchange for the
deceptive economic salvation that it offers to its believers. This idolatry, in
the waste it makes of scarce public resources, demands, like all idols, victims
to be sacrificed. These are the poorest people whose health and life are
sacrificed on the altar of ambition. The people's aspirations for honesty in
the rulers are once again mocked as in the past, while the country is heading
for a fiscal crisis with serious consequences.
We encourage pastors to speak and act with faith
and courage not for political reasons, but because they are disciples of Jesus
Christ, the Lord. Our urgent need in this time of moral and political crisis is
to regain the power to confess our faith, mourn, repent, and make amends. The
Lord, who is just, demands the blood of the poor and calls his people not to be
naive accomplices who tolerate idolatry. On the contrary, he calls us to
re-identify the true interests of the dispossessed without being distracted by
the force of publicity.
We encourage each believer to reason out of their
own conviction and criteria, to be in solidarity and compassion with everyone,
to work to overcome this dark time, and to meet again as brothers and sisters
who walk in the construction of the Christian dream of a reconciled society,
with justice and peace.
