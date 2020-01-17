CICIES -- what it really is

During the presidential election campaign of Nayib Bukele, the fight against corruption was one of his major themes. He used the slogan "there is enough money when nobody steals," and promised the creation of a Commission against Corruption and Impunity in El Salvador ("CICIES" for its initials in Spanish). The acronym CICIES was intentionally similar to CICIG, the anti-corruption commission in Guatemala backed by the United Nations which exposed and prosecuted corruption of powerful leaders in the country.

Q. Will the CICIES only serve as an advisor...?

No. It will not only serve as an advisor. It will serve as a contributor of resources.

Q. In what way a contributor of resources?

For example, the Prosecutor's Office lacks financial expertise. We have no financial expert. The CICIES is able to provide financial experts. The Prosecutor's Office may lack some kind of software or technological equipment that prevents us from delving as quickly as we would like in some investigations. The CICIES is available, the OAS as such is willing to provide those resources. That is the type of assistance that we will have in collaboration with the CICIES, with the understanding that it will always be the Prosecutor's Office that will direct the investigations. The CICIES will make a contribution, a resource, an assistance for the work done by the Prosecutor.